4 Peloton Alternatives With Cheaper Subscription Fees

Peloton's popularity soared during the pandemic. The brand promoted its exercise equipment and fitness classes as a way for people to stay active without leaving home.

The fitness company recently announced it would be lowering the price of its equipment. However, subscribers will see an increase in their monthly subscription fee beginning June 1.

Are you looking for a way to exercise at home without paying Peloton prices?

We'll outline a few Peloton alternatives that won't leave your bank account feeling empty.

How expensive is Peloton equipment?

You may be wondering how much it will cost you to own a Peloton bike or treadmill.

The brand recently reduced its equipment prices, so they're more affordable now. But that doesn't mean the prices are cheap.

Here is a breakdown of the prices:

The Peloton Bike now costs $1,195 (previously $1,495). Buyers must also pay a $250 delivery and equipment setup fee.

How much does a Peloton subscription cost?

In addition to buying the equipment, you'll need to pay a monthly subscription fee.

To use the screen attached to your equipment and get all the features offered, you'll need to pay for an all-access membership.

For U.S. users, the monthly fee is $39 through May 31. Beginning on June 1, the new monthly price for U.S. users will be $44. So, you're looking at $528 a year to use your new equipment.

One way to save money is to pay for Peloton's app membership.

This has a monthly cost of $12.99. However, you won't get all the same features as the all-access membership. You'll also need to stream the workouts on a phone, tablet, or TV.

Cheaper alternatives to Peloton

If the Peloton price is too high for you, you may want to consider the following options:

1. Echelon Connect Bike EX-3

Equipment Price: $1,199.99 (there is no screen or tablet attached to this bike)

Additional Costs: $99.99 shipping fee or $198 for delivery and assembly

Subscription fees: There are multiple subscription options available:

Pay $34.99 per month for a month-to-month subscription.

Pay $33.33 per month ($399.99 billed every year) for a yearly subscription.

Pay $29.16 per month ($699.99 billed every two years) for a two-year subscription.

2. Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

Equipment Price: $999 (includes free shipping and a one-year JRNY fitness subscription)

Additional Costs: $149 in-home assembly fee

Subscription fees: You'll get a free year of programming, but you'll need to pay a subscription fee after that. If you choose to continue to use the JRNY fitness subscription, you'll pay $19.99 per month or $149 per year.

You can also use a different subscription:

If you commit to the Peloton app subscription, you'll pay $12.99 monthly.

Using the Zwift mobile app subscription will cost you $14.99 monthly.

3. NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill

Equipment Price: $1,899 (includes delivery of unassembled equipment outside of your home)

Additional Costs: $199 for assembly and set up in a room of your choice

Subscription fees: Subscription fees vary depending on whether you're an individual or want to be able to have multiple riders use the equipment.

Individuals can pay $15 per month or $180 per year.

A family membership costs $39 per month or $33 per month for the yearly subscription ($396 billed every year).

4. Bowflex C6 Bike

Equipment Price: $999 (includes a one-year JRNY subscription)

Additional Costs: $99 for shipping OR $99 for shipping + $129 for in-home set up

Subscription fees: A free year of programming is included with your bike purchase. After that, you'll need to invest in a subscription. If you want to continue using JRNY, you'll pay $19.99 per month or $149 per year.

If you prefer, you can use a different subscription with this bike:

A Peloton app subscription will cost you $12.99 monthly.

A Zwift mobile app subscription will cost you $14.99 monthly.

Shop around before committing to expensive workout equipment

Peloton may be a popular fitness brand, but it's not the only at-home fitness solution to consider. If you shop around, you may be able to get a better deal on a new bike or treadmill, and you may be able to save money on subscription fees, too.

You should also consider whether you'll be the only one using your new piece of equipment or if other household members plan to share it.

Some brands offer individual subscription rates and family memberships. Peloton doesn't offer an individual all-access membership plan for solo users.

If you're hoping to save money in other areas of your life, check out our personal finance resources.

