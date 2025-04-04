4 PEG-Based Value Stocks to Buy Amid Tariff War and Market Bloodbath

President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” has caused a wave of financial and geopolitical repercussions across global markets. The 10% baseline reciprocal tariff now imposed on virtually all U.S. trading partners and a 25% tariff on all foreign-made vehicles, as well as imports of steel and aluminum, triggered a historic stock market sell-off and international retaliation. It appears that the risk of recession has returned with a vengeance. The market has responded quite brutally, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunging 6% yesterday and the “Magnificent Seven” collectively losing nearly $1 trillion in market capitalization.

With growing macroeconomic uncertainties, many investors are currently re-evaluating their portfolio strategies. Historically, it has been seen that in times of volatility, investors tend to choose value investing over other options like growth or momentum. As soon as other investors start selling their stocks at a cheaper rate in times of market uncertainty, value investors take this as an opportunity to pick good stocks at a discounted price.

Several stocks that have surged significantly in recent times have shown the overwhelming success of this pure-play investment strategy. Here, we discuss four such stocks Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN, Suzano SUZ,Fresenius Medical Care FMS and JD.com JD.

This simple value investment technique, however, has some drawbacks, and not properly understanding the strategy may often lead to “value traps.” In such a situation, these value picks start to underperform over the long run when the temporary problems, which once drove the share price down, turn out to be persistent.

There are many value investment yardsticks, such as dividend yield, P/E or P/B, which are simple and can single out whether a stock is trading at a discount.

However, for investors looking to escape such value traps, it is also vital to determine where the stock will be headed in the next 12 to 24 months. Warren Buffett advises these investors to focus on the earnings growth potential of a stock. This is where the importance of a not-so-popular value investing metric, the PEG ratio, lies.

PEG Ratio at a Glance

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

A low PEG ratio is always better for value investors.

While P/E alone fails to identify a true value stock, PEG helps find the intrinsic value of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio. It does not consider the common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can turn out to be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are some of the screening criteria for a winning strategy:

PEG Ratio less than X Industry Median

P/E Ratio (using F1) less than X Industry Median (for more accurate valuation purposes)

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) (Whether good market conditions or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven history of success.)

Market Capitalization greater than $1 Billion (This helps us focus on companies that have strong liquidity.)

Average 20-Day Volume greater than 50,000 (A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.)

Percentage Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions (4 Weeks) greater than 5% (Upward estimate revisions add to the optimism, suggesting further bullishness.)

Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 (Hold), offer the best upside potential.

Our PEG-Driven Picks

Here are the four stocks that qualified the screening:

Qifu Technology: It is a leading AI-empowered Credit-Tech platform in China. By leveraging its sophisticated machine learning models and data analytics capabilities, Qifu Technology provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services.

Qifu Technology has an impressive long-term historical earnings growth rate of 39.1%. QFIN currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Suzano: It produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments — Pulp and Paper. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market and fluff pulps, and lignin.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, Suzano currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. SUZ has a long-term expected growth rate of 55.7%.

Fresenius Medical: Based in Bad Homburg, Germany, Fresenius Medical Care is one of the largest integrated providers of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure. Fresenius Medical manufactures a variety of durable medical devices used in the treatment of end-stage renal disease.

Fresenius Medical has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. FMS also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 11.9%.

JD.com: The company is a supply chain-focused technology and service provider in China. It offers a diverse range of products, including computers, communication devices, and consumer electronics, along with home appliances. Its general merchandise portfolio spans food, beverages, fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture, household essentials, cosmetics, personal care items, pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, industrial supplies, books, automotive accessories, apparel, footwear, bags and jewelry.

JD.com currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. JD also has an impressive five-year historical growth rate of 44.3%.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.