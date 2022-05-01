4 Part-Time Gigs That Are Great for Moms

As a full-time working mom, I'm fortunate to have a job that lets me set my own hours. To be clear, being self-employed has its challenges. My income can change from one week to the next, I don't get any paid time off, and I don't have access to workplace benefits, like a retirement plan an employer contributes to.

But getting to work while my kids are at school -- and being able to stop working once they're out of school -- makes my schedule manageable. And it saves me a lot of money on childcare.

I happen to have a number of friends, though, who are moms and want to go back to work now that their kids are school-aged, only they can't -- namely because the cost of before- and after-school care would wipe out much of their income, making it not worth it to have a job in the first place. If you're in the same boat but want to bring in some income, you may want to consider these four part-time gigs that could fit into your schedule somewhat easily.

1. Substitute teacher

Teachers call out of school for various reasons. But many districts are desperate for substitutes these days, so if you're looking for a side hustle, it pays to consider signing up as a substitute. While it won't be a steady gig, it could end up being convenient, since your hours might conceivably line up with when your kids are at school, thereby solving the childcare issue.

2. Tutor

As a mom, you may be skilled in the art of patience, and so you may be in a prime position to tutor children who need a hand academically. Granted, you'll have to do that tutoring outside of school hours. But if you do those tutoring sessions in your home, you won't have to worry about securing childcare.

3. Dog walker

Now that more people are returning to in-person work, there's likely to be an uptick in pet owners needing help with care during the day. If you're free during those hours, you could sign up to walk dogs in your neighborhood while your kids are at school.

4. Content writer or editor

The great thing about writing and editing content is that you don't need to do it from a specific location. All you really need is a laptop and internet access. If you sign up for a writing or editing gig, you may be able to do that work while your kids are at school, or later in the evening while they're asleep.

Being a parent means taking on a world of expenses. You may be eager to boost your household income by working on a part-time basis. It pays to see if any of these gigs are doable given your schedule. Not only might the extra money help, but if you're able to minimize the gap on your resume, that could come in handy should you decide to make a full-fledged return to the workforce in the future.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.