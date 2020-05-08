By Brett Owens

Bear markets can be painful, but they also create aEURoeonce-in-a-decadeaEUR buying opportunities for dividend investors. For example, there are four big names yielding between 9.9% and 15.9% that are literally the leaders in their respective industries. (WeaEURtmll review them shortly.)

Bull markets simply donaEURtmt boast yields anywhere this high. And double-digit yields can drastically change a retirement game plan.

IaEURtmve complained for years that, if you had a million bucks to plunk down on blue chips and bonds, youaEURtmd only be able to wring out about $20,000 to $30,000 in dividends and interest each year. But right now, you can take a nest egg half that size, and generate anywhere between $49,500 to $79,500 annually in dividend cash.

Of course we need to prioritize payout safety, first and foremost. ItaEURtms no small feat today with this unprecedented level of economic disruption!

(ThataEURtms what my Dream Retirement Portfolio focuses onaEUR"buying secure yields and avoiding the shaky dividends. More on this in a moment, too.)

Wall Street often sniffs out dividend cuts before they happen. LetaEURtms look at a couple of (the many!) S&P 500 stocks that have cut or suspended their dividends recently: Ford (F) and General Motors (GM).

Look at the charts below, which show Ford and GM from the bull-market peak through their respective dividend cuts. As soon as American investors really started digesting the idea that we were in for a fundamentally disastrous calamity, they began to dump these shaky dividends:

Stocks Often Drop Before Their Dividend Cuts



Still, as you can see, plenty of investors were willing to take a chance on both stocks on the way down, tempted by juicy yields that, ultimately, couldnaEURtmt last. When a household name like Ford pays 13%, itaEURtms a sign that something is probably up:

Two Sky-High Yields Predicting the Same Problem: A Cut



Right now, the market is offering up 9.9% to 15.9% yields on the 4-pack of stocks weaEURtmre about to explore. A couple of these firms are literally the best in their respective businesses. Problem is, as weaEURtmll see in our first case, this already-struggling industry is now on life support.

Simon Property (SPG)

Dividend Yield: 13.9%

Simon Property (SPG) is AmericaaEURtms largest mall real estate investment trust (REIT). Yes, brick and mortar malls.

ItaEURtms a tough business in good times, an impossible one today. WeaEURtmve seen the closures. WeaEURtmve heard about the J. Crew bankruptcy filing, plus the rumors swirling around Neiman Marcus, Lord & Taylor and J.C. Penney.

Brick-and-mortar retail is in as much peril as it has ever been. And even its best operators (Simon included) are going to feel the pain long after people are allowed back into malls.

Simon didnaEURtmt help itself by paying a relative kingaEURtms ransom for smaller Taubman CentersaEUR"it paid $3.6 billion, a whopping 51% premium, for a company whose stock had plunged 66% in the three years prior.

The REIT is arming itself to the teeth to get through the next year or so. In March, it announced it had amended and extended an existing $4 billion credit facility with a $6 billion revolver that gives it a total of $9.5 billion in credit capacity. ItaEURtms also playing things smart: About a week ago, it announced it would be reopening 49 of its malls, saying it would hand out free masks and sanitizer, as well as provide temperature testing on request.

But consider this: A WaPo-University of Maryland poll says 67% of Americans wouldnaEURtmt be comfortable shopping at a retail store, while 78% say the same about sit-down restaurants. In other words, while the government and businesses might be ready to reopen the economy, the majority of people arenaEURtmtaEUR"and weaEURtmre seeing similar limited economic activity in places such as China and Europe.

And every day people spend inside, the more theyaEURtmre forming e-commerce habitsaEUR"a longer-term issue for physical stores. And in many cases, the damage is already done, with many legacy retailers destined to shutter permanently, leaving Simon with more vacancies to fill.

Now Simon is the cream of the crop. But the playing field has been completely tilted against it. This isnaEURtmt a stock you want anchoring your retirement portfolio for the next 10 years.

Traders Delight, But Income Investors: Take Flight!



Templeton Dragon (TDF)

Dividend Yield: 15.9%

America isnaEURtmt alone. Stock markets across the world have taken it on the chin as Covid-19 has taken hold, and the first to get hit was (naturally) China.

Of course, China also has been among the first countries to start the reopening process. They face the same struggle as we willaEUR"people arenaEURtmt exactly anxious to get out and hang with thousands of their closest friendsaEUR"but like us, their economy and stock market will recover.

You can still find some scintillating discounts in the space, however. But rather than speculate in individual stocks, why not dip into a diversified fund that just so happens to pay a nearly 16% yield?

Templeton Dragon (TDF) is a China-centric closed-end fund that holds a few dozen positions in Chinese mainland stocks (65%), Cayman Islands-domiciled firms (24%), and a smattering of Hong Kong and Taiwan companies. While its largest holdings are Chinese tech firms Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) and Alibaba Group (BABA), itaEURtms heaviest in financials, which is typical in many emerging-markets funds.

As IaEURtmve written before, a lot to love about this fund. TDF has consistently outperformed the iShares MCHI ETF (MCHI) for years, and at the moment, itaEURtms trading at a deep 16.5% discount to its net asset value (NAV) thataEURtms well below its average 12.8% discount. And oh, that stated yield.

Unfortunately, you canaEURtmt spend dividends until you actually receive them, and TDF only dishes out its distributions twice a year.

A Sporadic Distribution



TDFaEURtms only significant flaw is a dealbreaker for many: It only distributes dividends semiannually, and it pays out capital gains in September and December.

Iron Mountain (IRM)

Dividend Yield: 10.8%

Iron Mountain (IRM) is an old-school REIT trying to go new-school. The companyaEURtms legacy business includes physical records management and shredding servicesaEUR"essentially storing paper records, or destroying them. But IRM isnaEURtmt blind to the future, and so for years it has been widening its offerings to include data center operations, data management and other services.

But IRM just hasnaEURtmt been quick enough to the draw. I wrote about Iron MountainaEURtms issues several months ago:

aEURoeItaEURtms clear management isnaEURtmt pleased with its progress on modernizing. The day of its earnings release, it also announced a aEUR~transformation programaEURtm called Project Summit thataEURtms aEUR~designed to accelerate execution of Iron MountainaEURtms stated strategy.aEURtm In a nutshell, itaEURtms simplifying its org structure and streamlining management (cutting costs). ThataEURtms not to say IRM canaEURtmt become a digital juggernaut somewhere much farther down the line, but for now, its legacy business is in decline while it struggles to make hay in where its future lies.aEUR

As of the end of 2019, 70% of Iron MountainaEURtms revenues came from records management and shredding. Data protection was 11%, and data center was 6%. WeaEURtmll see if that changed much soon in IRMaEURtms Q1 2020 report. But while Iron Mountain might enjoy some pick-up in its budding data segments, itaEURtms not as well-positioned as other pure data-tech companies to enjoy the windfall as corporations scramble to take their operations remote.

Meanwhile, already dwindling demand for its paper storage solutions should continue to shrink long-term as more companies adopt electronic records. Iron MountainaEURtms dividend growth has slowed significantly in recent years. The paperless trend is not this firmaEURtms friend.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities (ETV)

Dividend Yield: 9.9%

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities (ETV) is effectively a hedger. The closed-end fund invests in a number of mostly big, blue-chip stocks, then writes call options on one or more U.S. indices to generate income. This is similar to selling covered calls, except the options writing and stock buying happen simultaneously.

In ETVaEURtms case, the fund holds 180 stocks, though itaEURtms top-heavy in Microsoft (MSFT, 9.5%), Apple (AAPL, 8.8%) and Amazon.com (AMZN, 7.4%). It also trades call options on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100.

And year-to-date, as well as through the bear market, itaEURtms got a leg up on the index. ItaEURtms doing exactly what it should.

A Strategy ThataEURtms Built for Flat or Down Markets



ETV has a high floor, but a low ceiling. It underperforms in bull markets.

ETV Hits Its Head on the Bull Ceiling



Buy-write and covered-call strategies do their best work when markets are either flat or on their way down. But the very nature of the strategy limits their upside, which in turn limits your upside.

As this bear market eventually gives its way to a new bull run, we should be ready to load up on aEURoeonce-in-a-decadeaEUR dividend stocks. IaEURtmm talking about blue-chips with fat dividends and 100% to 200%+ total return upside in the years ahead.

IaEURtmm talking dream retirement dividends.

These Dream Retirement DividendsA

I know what youaEURtmre thinking.

aEURoeHow can I trust any high-yield stock when even blue chips are cutting their dividends left and right?aEUR

YouaEURtmre right to be skeptical and on your guard. Even some of Wall StreetaEURtms best companies are getting gouged through no fault of their own.

But in a bear market like this, the secret to success is a little unorthodox:

You actually need to get a little greedy.

MyA aEURoeDream Retirement PortfolioaEUR is exactly that. ItaEURtms a collection of safe-but-seldom-talked-about dividend payers that are delivering once-in-a-generation yields of up to 15%.

This portfolio is a plan of attack when everyone else is getting aEURoedefensive.aEUR Of course, by defensive, what I really mean is that the flock is mindlessly hunkering down in stable blue chips that canaEURtmt possibly meet their retirement income needs.

All for the perception, the feeling, of safety. Even if itaEURtms not really there.

Does a big market cap really equal a secure and stable payout? DonaEURtmt ask me.

Ask Boeing shareholdersaEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.