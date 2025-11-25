4 Old Navy Items Smart Seniors Should Stock Up On This Black Friday

Heading to Old Navy seems like a no brainer when it comes to Black Friday shopping. That can be particularly true if you are a senior citizen or retiree living on a fixed budget. Old Navy is known for having high quality items, but not high prices. This Black Friday, older adults who are savvy shoppers can get all the essentials they need, plus pick up a few extra gifts for the grandkids.

“Old Navy usually runs their best Black Friday promotions around mid-November on the clothing,” said Ocean Van, owner of Home Helpers Home Care in San Diego. “Many of my [senior] clients like Old Navy deals because the clothes are soft, easy to wash and the prices drop quite a bit during the Black Friday week.”

Here are four items that Van suggested seniors should purchase at Old Navy this Black Friday to help them save money.

Flannel Pajama Short Set

Price: $19.99 to $22.49

What are the holidays without some pajamas? At Old Navy, seniors can get printed flannel pajama short sets for well under $30 on Black Friday.

“From my experience, seniors often want sleepwear that is breathable but still warm enough, so this flannel short is perfect for that,” Van explained. Just don’t wait too long to buy these popular PJs because they are at risk of selling out.

High-Waisted Bounce Fleece Sweatpants

Price: $24.99

These high-waisted bounce Fleece Sweatpants at Old Navy usually cost about $45, but older adults can score a deep discount by shopping for them this Black Friday.

“Many seniors prefer pants that don’t cling to the legs, have wide-leg design and soft fleece inside and simple pull-on waistband,” Van said.

Men’s Fleece Joggers

Price: $24.99

For older men, Van recommended Old Navy’s Dynamic Fleece 4.0 Joggers. “[They] are a really good buy because the elastic waist is easy to pull on and the fabric feels smooth even for seniors who have sensitive skin,” Van said.

Van called these joggers good for walking, lounging and general daily wear.

Womens Quilted Nylon Jacket

Price: $32.49

Old Navy’s quilted nylon jacket for women is a best seller and sure to fly off the racks this Black Friday.

“I think this jacket is one of the best Old Navy deals for older adults with shoulder stiffness or arthritis,” Van explained. “Many of my senior clients like that it doesn’t feel bulky on the shoulders, the quilted design is soft and the sleeves are easy to put on.”

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

