4 Oil Stocks to Gain on Likely Energy Market Rebound in 2021

Most analysts are optimistic about gradual recovery in the oil market despite concerns that the new wave of coronavirus infections could hurt global fuel demand. Although 2020 could see a significant fall in oil demand as a whole, the energy market is likely to make a strong comeback in 2021.

Oil Likely to Rebound Next Year

Although the coronavirus pandemic has dented global energy demand, the gradual recovery in oil business has started, said International Energy Agency (IEA). The agency believes that the factors driving the energy market’s gradual recovery are the lifting of strict lockdown measures in China and the OPEC+ members’ (OPEC and its allies) compliance with the production cut target. Notably, OPEC+ countries recently agreed for the extension of their record oil production cut through July.

IEA added that the decline in production volumes in the United States, Canada and other G-20 nations has also been driving oil prices. IEA projects a rebound in oil demand by a record 5.7 million barrels per day in 2021.

Stocks to Gain

It seems to be an opportune moment for energy investors to pick stocks since the crude market is expected to rebound next year. Also, the easing of lockdown measures is boosting current fuel demand as people are returning to work.

Here, we present one stock with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that is well positioned to gain. There are three other stocks with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

QEP Resources, Inc. QEP, headquartered in Denver, CO, is a leading oil explorer and producer with operations across the Permian Basin in Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The stock, with a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed upward estimate revisions for 2020 and 2021 bottom line in the past 30 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO, headquartered in Houston, TX, primarily conducts operations in prolific shale plays like Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken. The #3 Ranked stock has witnessed upward estimate revisions for its 2020 bottom line in the past 30 days. In 2021, the stock is likely to see earnings growth of 15.3%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY, headquartered in Houston, TX, is largest oil producer in the Permian Basin. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, has witnessed upward estimate revisions for its 2020 bottom line in the past 30 days. In 2021, the stock is likely to see bottom-line growth of 35%.

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, based in Oklahoma City, OK, is a leading oil producer with operations in the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The #3 Ranked stock has seen upward estimate revisions in its bottom line in the past 60 days for 2020. In 2021, the stock is likely to see bottom-line growth of 67%.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Doubl

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.

Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.