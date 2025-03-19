4 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks Poised to Gain in a Thriving Industry

Favorable oil prices are supporting exploration and production activities, leading to increased upstream operations. This is expected to drive higher demand for pipeline and storage assets, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry.These companies benefit from stable, fee-based revenues secured through long-term contracts with shippers. With a strong pipeline of growth projects, midstream companies are well-positioned to generate additional cash flows, reinforcing their stable and low-risk business model. Key players in this industry include WMB and

About the Industry

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry comprises companies that own and operate midstream energy infrastructure assets. The properties consist of extensive pipeline networks that transport crude oil, liquids and natural gas. The midstream energy players are also involved in the processing and storing of natural gas. The companies have interests in natural gas distribution utilities, serving millions of retail customers across North America. Some companies are ramping up investments in renewable energy and power transmission businesses. The firms invested in wind farms, solar energy operations, geothermal projects and hydroelectric facilities. Thus, with a diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects, the firms have room to generate extra cash flows in addition to stable fee-based revenues from transportation assets.

What's Shaping the Future of Oil & Gas - Production & Pipelines Industry?

Pipeline Demand to Improve: West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is currently trading above $65 per barrel, which remains favorable since the breakeven price for many existing wells is considerably lower. This price level is likely to encourage explorers and producers to increase upstream activities, potentially boosting demand for crude transportation pipelines operated by midstream companies.

Stable Fee-Based Revenues: Most pipeline and storage assets are being booked by shippers for the long term, making midstream businesses less vulnerable to volatility in commodity prices. Backed by long-term contracts, the MLPs belonging to the industry also have a minimal oil and gas volume risk. Owing to these factors, pipeline players will continue generating stable fee-based revenues.

Impressive Project Backlog: Many companies in the industry have a considerable backlog of growth projects worth billions of dollars. The projects will continue to come online in over the years, securing additional cashflows for the pipeline players.

Attractive Dividend Yield: Oil and gas pipeline stocks pay attractive dividend yields. Compared to the overall energy sector, companies belonging to the industry have rewarded shareholders with significantly higher dividend yields over the past few years, providing reassurance that the midstream business is relatively more stable than upstream and downstream operations.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines is a 10-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #46, which places it in the top 19% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

With the prospects remaining favorable, we present a few stocks that investors can retain or keep an eye on, given their solid potential. But before that, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and its current valuation.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 Composite and the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector over the past year.

The industry has jumped 39.3% over this period compared with the 9.3% rise of the S&P 500 and 2.8% growth of the broader sector.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), a commonly used multiple for valuing oil and gas production and pipeline stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.13X, lower than the S&P 500’s 16.56X. It is, however, above the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 4.70X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 14.94X, as low as 8.67X and at a median of 12.43X.

Trailing 12-Month Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio

4 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks That Are Well Poised to Gain

MPLX: The company generates stable cashflows and has lower exposure to commodity price volatility since it is the operator of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets. It also generates cashflows from a relatively stable fuel distribution business.

The partnership, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has attractive organic growth capital projects and is pursuing low-carbon opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: MPLX

Kinder Morgan: The company operates an extensive network of pipelines spanning 79,000 miles, transporting natural gas, gasoline, crude oil and carbon dioxide. In addition, it owns 139 terminals that store a variety of products, including renewable fuels, petroleum products, chemicals and vegetable oils.

As a leading midstream service provider, Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and storage assets are secured under long-term take-or-pay contracts. These contracts ensure that shippers pay for the capacity reserved, whether they utilize it or not, which provides a steady revenue stream. This structure enables Kinder Morgan, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), to generate stable earnings, primarily insulated from fluctuations in the volume of natural gas transported, thereby offering significant stability to its bottom line.

Price and Consensus: KMI

Enbridge: The company is a leading midstream energy player in North America, operating an extensive crude oil and liquids transportation network spanning 18,085 miles — the world's longest and most complex system. ENB’s gas transportation pipeline network spans 71,308 miles, covering 31 U.S. states, four Canadian provinces and offshore areas in the Gulf of Mexico. The company generates stable, fee-based revenues from these midstream assets, as they are booked by shippers on a long-term basis, minimizing commodity price volatility and volume risks.

With a Zacks Rank of 3 at present, the midstream energy major secures incremental cash flows from its C$29-billion backlog of secured capital projects, which include liquid pipelines, gas transmission, gas distribution and storage, and renewables, with the maximum in-service date of 2029.

Price and Consensus: ENB

The Williams Companies: The company is well-poised to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy since it is engaged in transporting, storing, gathering, and processing natural gas and natural gas liquids.

With its pipeline networks spread across more than 30,000 miles, The Williams Companies connects premium basins in the United States to key markets. With a Zacks Rank of 3 at present, WMB’s assets can meet 30% of the nation’s natural gas consumption, utilized for heating purposes and clean-energy generation.

Price and Consensus: WMB

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

