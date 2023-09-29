4 of the Best Stocks to Buy in October 2023

September lived up to its billing as the worst month for stocks. But investors are happy to turn the page to the best quarter for stocks: Q4. In today's video, I will discuss four stocks, including Boeing (NYSE: BA), that I am looking to buy in October.

Check out this short video to learn more.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 27, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 28, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Coca-Cola and Prologis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.