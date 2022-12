4 of the Best Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio

It’s important for investors to seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. In fact, they should look for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Hence, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, Pinduoduo PDD, Tecnoglass TGLS, Hudson Technologies HDSN and Schlumberger SLB have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 13.

Here are four of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

Pinduoduo provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app. Pinduoduo is based in Shanghai, China. The 12-month net profit margin of PDD is 24.1%.

Tecnoglass is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. The 12-month net profit margin of TGLS is 18.9%.

Hudson Technologies is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. The 12-month net profit margin of HDSN is 33.3%.

Schlumberger is a leading oilfield services company, providing services to oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world. The 12-month net profit margin of SLB is 11.3%.

