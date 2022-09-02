4 of the Best Costco Deals for September 2022

Costco is known for its low prices, but coupled with their members-only savings and coupons, you can get an even bigger bang for your buck. With Labor Day weekend fast approaching, here are the best Costco deals you don't want to miss.

1. Get a free $25 Costco Shop Card

P&G is known for its consumer product brands like Tide, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Head & Shoulders, and dozens more. From Aug. 29 until Sept. 25, if you spend $100 on P&G products at Costco (online or in-store), you will receive a $25 Costco Shop Card from P&G. To get the card, you'll need to submit a copy of your receipts for purchases within these dates at GetPGoffer.com. The limit is two per membership number. You can visit the website to see the 28 participating brands.

Not only will you get the free $25 Costco Shop Card, but in the latest coupon book, 24 of P&G's popular products are on sale. For both in-store and online purchases, you can save $11 off Tide Pods, $12 off Crest 3D Whitestrips, $5.50 off Cascade Dishwasher Detergent, and take advantage of dozens more deals.

2. Deals on Apple products

Apple products rarely go on sale. This is because the demand is so high that they don't need to. The recent supply chain issues mean you will see even fewer products. However, Costco is offering deals on select Apple products. You can get $350 off on the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and $40 off on the 9th generation Apple iPad. Costco is also offering a one-year subscription to Apple TV+ for $44.99, Apple News+ for $89.99, and Apple Arcade for $44.99. Since Apple itself doesn't do sales, you want to take advantage of Costco's deals!

3. Savings in the food court

Costco's food court prices are low year-round. In fact, the $1.50 cost of a hot dog and soda hasn't changed since 1985! And as a result, Costco sells 100 million hot dogs every year. Inflation did hit Costco somewhat, as it raised prices for chicken bakes by $1.00 to $3.99 and sodas by $0.10 to $0.69. The price of its pizza has stayed the same at $9.95 as well as its ice cream sundae at $2.49. Even with the price hike, Costco is still lower compared to most of its competitors. You also can't go wrong with Costco's rotisserie chickens. The price has been $4.99 since 2009.

4. More ways to save in Costco's coupon book

Costco's most recent coupon book also includes savings on products from Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, Ring, Koda, Keurig, Blue Diamond, Kellogg's, Nature Made, and more. Even some of its own private-label Kirkland Signature products are on sale. You can visit Costco's website to see the details. Here are some of the best deals:

$500 off LG UltraGear 38" Class WQHD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor

$120 off Samsung Galaxy 12.4" Tab S7 Wi-Fi Tablet 64GB (Includes keyboard and Costco Concierge Services technical support)

$100 off Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit

$15 off Koda Outdoor LED Wall Lantern

$7.50 off Keurig K-Cup Pods Crafted Classics Collection

$4.70 off Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almonds

In addition to these great deals, Costco has a generous return policy. Costco accepts returns from in-store and online purchases. While some items may have to be returned within 90 days, many items have a longer return period, giving you flexibility. Costco's success has been in large part to its devoted following who enjoy having the savings from everyday purchases to put back in their bank accounts, and these September deals offer yet more opportunities to save.

