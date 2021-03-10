4 No-Load Mutual Funds to Make Your Portfolio Stand Out

The U.S. economy is on its way to spring back from the coronavirus-induced slump. Several economic data released over the past months points toward U.S. economic growth. Additionally, the government’s fiscal packages and central banks’ decision to keep interest rate near zero are supporting the economy.

These fiscal stimulus and progress in vaccination shall continue to help the economy rebound this year. Given the scenario, first-time investors and those planning to invest for maximum returns should consider no-load mutual funds.

These funds do not charge any type of sales load, either at the front-end or the back-end. No-load funds cost low and investors need not worry about fees shrinking the initial investment amount. However, investors have to pay the fund’s expense ratio each year as per the fund's declaration. So, the lower the expense ratio, the higher is the return for the investor.

In general, mutual funds are great options for investors looking for a relatively less risky way to earn at least more than what fixed-income instruments offer. Money from individuals and even organizations are invested in stocks, bonds, or other assets covering diverse industries globally.

4 Top Fund Picks

Given the circumstances, we have highlighted four no-load mutual funds carrying a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that investors should consider. Moreover, these funds have encouraging three and five-year returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is within $100.

We expect these funds to outperform peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors to identify potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance but also on the likely future success of the fund.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund FEMSX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in common stocks of issuers in emerging markets and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets.

This Non Us-Equity product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, the fund’s returns over the three and five-year benchmarks are 8.5% and 18.3%, respectively. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

FEMSX has an annual expense ratio of 0.01% versus the category average of 1.31%.

American Century NT Growth Fund G Class ACLTX seeks long-term appreciation of capital. The fund’s portfolio managers search for stocks of large-sized companies that demonstrate business improvement and are expected to increase in value over time.

This Large Cap Growth product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, ACLTX has three and five-year returns of 19.8% and 21.9%, respectively. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

ACLTX has an annual expense ratio of 0.00% versus the category average of 1.04%.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund FSBDX aims for capital growth over the long term. The fund invests majority of assets in common stocks of blue-chip companies, which generally have large or medium market capitalizations.

This Large Cap Growth product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, FSBDX has three and five-year returns of 31.5% and 25.7%, respectively. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

FSBDX has an annual expense ratio of 0.00% versus the category average of 1.04%.

Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund FAOFX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks of companies that its manager believes have above-average growth potential. FAOFX invests in domestic and foreign issuers

This Large Cap Growth product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, FAOFX has three and five-year returns of 40.4% and 30.4%, respectively. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

FAOFX has an annual expense ratio of 0.00% versus the category average of 1.04%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.