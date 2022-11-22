With Giving Tuesday 2022 fast approaching, you may be feeling pressure on your plans to give to your favorite cause. Inflation and recession threats have left many Americans wondering how they could give to charitable causes if cash isn’t in the cards this year.

There are plenty of ways to give without spending a dime. And the time, skills and actions you provide can have an impact where a single cash donation might not—and may even help you qualify for a tax break.

When is Giving Tuesday 2022?

Get ready for generosity: Giving Tuesday 2022 is on November 29.

4 No-Cost Ways to Give on Giving Tuesday 2022

1. Volunteer Your Time

A study by Constant Contact found that 44% of Americans plan on donating or volunteering their time this holiday season. Your hands could be what your favorite organization needs most.

“What we need almost as much as money is people,” says Abby Smith, executive director of Felines & Canines, an animal rescue organization based in Chicago and Huntsville, Alabama. Smith says her organization relies on volunteers to keep its day-to-day rescue operations going, whether it’s doing laundry, cleaning kennels or completing other small tasks that make it possible to help thousands of animals each year find their forever homes.

Volunteering can come in many different forms, and in some cases, you may not even have to leave your house.

See if one of the following opportunities sparks your interest:

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a national organization that places wreaths for interred veterans and heavily relies on volunteers to fulfill its mission. Truck drivers can volunteer to transport weather across the nation, while group leaders and location coordinators help local teams coordinate placement of more than 2.4 million wreaths. Or you can work with a local team to place wreaths at more than 3,400 locations nationwide on December 17, 2022.

Crisis Text Line

Support mental healthcare this year by volunteering with Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that offers 24/7 text-based mental health support and crisis intervention. Sign up to volunteer, and Crisis Text Line will train you online in a 30-hour program. You can take volunteer shifts (usually four hours per week) responding to those in need—all from your couch.

Friends of Karen

If you’re in the New York City area and have a couple of hands to lend, you can help wrap, pack and ship holiday gifts and birthday bags for Friends of Karen. This 45-year-old organization offers no-cost, comprehensive support to families caring for children battling life-threatening illnesses and welcomes volunteers of all ages.

2. Host a Virtual Fundraiser

A virtual fundraiser is a perfect fit if you want to help your favorite charity raise cash but can’t donate yourself. You can launch a Facebook fundraiser for almost any organization and your friends, family and network can contribute.

If you’re not on Facebook, there are other ways to raise cash creatively.

Second Harvest Food Bank

In 2021, Second Harvest Food Bank distributed more than 97 million meals to more than 500 partner organizations in central Florida. And much of the funds came from kindhearted souls who used a virtual food drive to raise funds.

Erika Spence, the organization’s storytelling and communications manager, says funds raised are used to purchase critically needed items at a volume discount and to support the distribution of food out into the community.

Kennel to Couch

As an organization that works to better the lives of at-risk pit bulls in shelters across the country, Kennel to Couch uses virtual events to raise funds and awareness throughout the year. So if you’re a fan of these pups, affectionately called “velvet hippos,” reach out to the Kennel to Couch team to see how you could do sit ups, crunches or log a few miles with your furry friend in tow to score a few bucks for down-on-their-luck pups.

3. Donate Goods

If you’re in the mood to give away this giving season, you can clean the house and do good at the same time.

“A wonderful way to give without giving cash is to donate gently used shoes, clothing, accessories, toys and other household goods,” says Kim Praniewicz, vice president of marketing and communications at Goodwill Industries of Central Florida. Items donated to Goodwill are resold and the proceeds fund job placement services and job training in your local community.

Your local Goodwill is an excellent place to start. However, you can give more than just the usual odds and ends to some speciality organizations.

Clinics Can Help

If you’re in the Palm Beach, Fla., area and have medical equipment to donate, Clinics Can Help would love your help. Founded by a former hospice nurse, this organization takes used and repairable equipment like crutches, wheelchairs, hospital beds and even unopened medical supplies—all of which are much in need for those without the insurance or means to cover the costs. You can drop off donations or arrange pickup for larger items.

Choice of NY

A few pantry items or even an extra coat could go a long way for Choice of NY, a nonprofit providing benefits, advocacy and multiple support avenues for those with mental illness. Their most significant needs this season are winter coats, warm clothes and even gently-worn suits to help their unhoused clients stay warm and those re-entering the workforce look sharp.

4. Be a Megaphone

Whether a lurker or a big talker on social media, you can use your timeline to help your favorite charitable organization this Giving Tuesday. By reposting a Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign or sharing a catchy infographic, Rick Cohen, chief operating officer for the Council of Nonprofits, says you can help an organization gain new long-term supporters.

“An introduction [to an organization] from someone they know is much more likely to result in that person donating to the nonprofit than any effort the nonprofit can undertake on their own,” he says.

Some ideas to spread the love via social media this Giving Tuesday include:

Share your favorite nonprofit’s Giving Tuesday campaign, and add the #GivingTuesday hashtag.

Share an infographic or a meme created by an organization to raise awareness.

Follow your favorite organizations and join their supporter groups on Facebook.

While financial donations remain essential for nonprofits, Jeannie Sager, director of the Women’s Philanthropy Institute at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, says it’s important to remember that organizations rely on many kinds of support to meet their goals, on Giving Tuesday throughout the year.

“Recognizing the value of these [non-cash] contributions makes philanthropy more accessible for everyone,” she says.

What is Giving Tuesday?

Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a worldwide movement that encourages people to do good for others and for their communities. While it’s easy to think of “giving” as making a cash donation, the true spirit of Giving Tuesday is to inspire acts of generosity of every shape and size.

How big is this global day of giving? In the U.S. alone, more than 35 million people participated in Giving Tuesday 2021 events, raising $2.7 billion—a 9% increase over 2020 and a whopping 37% increase over 2019.

However, non-cash acts of generosity increased beyond 2020 figures as well, according to the network. Donations of goods like clothing and food were up 8%, and volunteering increased by 11%.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.