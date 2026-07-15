4 No-Brainer Vanguard ETFs to Build Lasting Wealth With $250 Monthly

Key Points

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a great core holding to have in your portfolio.

Vanguard Growth ETF and Vanguard Information Technology ETF can add some juice.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF offers a nice blend of value and growth stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

If you're looking to build long-term wealth, one of the best ways to accomplish this is through dollar-cost averaging into a group of index exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings over the long term. With dollar-cost averaging, you remove emotion from your investment decisions, and instead of focusing on market timing, the emphasis shifts to time in the market.

ETFs serve as a great basis to employ this strategy, since they give investors an instant portfolio of stocks. Market-cap-weighted index ETFs are even better, since a survival-of-the-fittest dynamic drives their performance. The majority of stocks actually underperform, with the major market indexes generally powered by a handful of megawinners. In fact, a J.P. Morgan study found that between 1980 and 2020, 40% of stocks in the Russell 3000 had absolute negative returns, and two-thirds underperformed.

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With less than 15% of actively managed large-cap funds beating the S&P 500 over the past decade, dollar-cost averaging into a group of core index ETFs is a smart decision. And as the low-cost leader, Vanguard's ETFs are a great place to start. Invest $1,000 across four of its ETFs, or $250 each, over a long period of time, and you're well on your way to a multimillion-dollar portfolio.

If you can get a 12% average annual return and dollar-cost average over 30 years, you'll turn that initial $1,000 investment into over $3 million. Best of all, 88% of that will come from investment gains. Bump that up to a 15% yearly return, and you'll have an over $5.5 million ending balance.

Let's look at four Vanguard ETFs to start dollar-cost averaging into today.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is the world's largest ETF by assets, and for good reason. It tracks the performance of the S&P 500 benchmark index and has a minuscule expense ratio of just 0.03%. Meanwhile, an investment in the fund gives investors an instant portfolio of 500 of the largest U.S. companies.

The ETF has been a strong performer over the year, with an average annual return of 15.5% over the past decade and 20.6% over the past three years.

2. Vanguard Growth ETF

Growth stocks have nicely outperformed value stocks over the past decade, and with the technology curve continuing to accelerate, this could well continue over the next decade. One great Vanguard ETF to invest in to capture this trend is the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).

The ETF essentially tracks the growth side of the S&P 500 and has been a stellar performer over the years. It is more heavily weighted to tech stocks, with nearly 70% of its portfolio in the sector. The fund has generated an 18% yearly return over the past decade.

3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Tech stocks continue to lead the market higher, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. With AI still in its early innings and other breakthrough technologies, like quantum computing, potentially around the corner, investing in an ETF dedicated to the sector could be a smart long-term move.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT), which tracks the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 index, has been Vanguard's best performer over the past decade, with an average annual return of 25.6%. Its 0.09% expense ratio, meanwhile, is low for a sector-specific fund.

4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Another solid option among Vanguard's fund offerings is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG). It focuses on stocks with growing dividends and mimics the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers index. This is not your typical stodgy dividend fund, as top holdings include Broadcom, Apple, Microsoft, and Eli Lilly.

The fund has generated a solid 13.1% average annual return over the past decade and gives investors a nice mix of value and growth stocks.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Broadcom and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Broadcom, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.