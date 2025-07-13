4 No-Brainer Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Key Points Blue chip companies have established sound business models that can deliver solid returns over time.

These companies often operate in stable industries with steady demand for their services.

They also tend to display a strong economic moat through pricing power and barriers to entry.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Investing in the stock market is one way to build enduring, long-term wealth. As an investor, you could choose to invest in high-flying growth stocks, dividend stocks that provide passive income, or more conservative investments that can preserve and grow your investments steadily over time.

One strategy you can consider is investing in blue chip companies. These companies have withstood the test of time thanks to sound business models that have led to solid returns for patient investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Blue chips typically offer reliable dividends and steady long-term growth, making them appealing to both seasoned investors and newcomers seeking to establish a solid financial foundation. Here are four blue chip stocks you can invest in today.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has thrived under the leadership of its longtime CEO, Warren Buffett. Since 1965, Buffett has led the conglomerate to 20% annualized returns, or enough to turn a $100 investment into $5.5 million today.

So when Buffett announced earlier this year he was stepping down at the end of 2025, it took the wind out of the sails of Berkshire Hathaway stock, which is down 12% since the announcement in early May.

However, Berkshire Hathaway is a widely diversified conglomerate with holdings across numerous industries, including insurance, transportation, materials, consumer goods, and energy. Its insurance operations help generate a steady stream of cash flow, which it can invest in treasuries or equities, or use to acquire companies outright.

What makes Berkshire appealing right now is its massive cash pile and positive tailwinds from higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve is cautious about cutting interest rates due to concerns about inflation stemming from higher tariffs. This has resulted in rates staying "higher for longer," and Berkshire has benefited to the tune of $2.9 billion in interest income in the first quarter.

Berkshire will be under new leadership, led by CEO Greg Abel, with its investment portfolio managed by Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, the investing lieutenants tapped by Buffett and the late Charlie Munger over a decade ago. While the uncertainty around its future remains, I think it's well-capitalized and diversified enough that it's a buy at today's price.

Progressive

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) is the second-largest automotive insurer in the United States. What sets this blue chip company apart is its disciplined underwriting, strong brand, and direct-to-consumer model.

The company relies heavily on technology and data to accurately price risk and was one of the original companies to adopt usage-based insurance, known as telematics. This approach utilizes driver data to price policies, which is one reason the company has outperformed its competitors.

Progressive's track record of navigating underwriting cycles while maintaining profitability distinguishes it. Going back 23 years, the company's combined ratio has averaged 92%, which is significantly lower than the industry average of 100%. Put differently, Progressive has earned an average of $8 in underwriting profit for every $100 in premiums.

As a stock, Progressive offers defensive characteristics with upside. Insurance is a stable industry that enjoys steady demand, and Progressive has demonstrated its ability to outperform its peers in underwriting profitability.

The company is also well-positioned to perform if inflation and interest rates were to remain elevated. That's because it has pricing power, allowing it to adapt to rising costs, and it also earns interest on float (the cash it collects from premiums but hasn't yet paid out in claims).

Its stellar long-term performance and ongoing strong underwriting make Progressive an excellent blue chip stock to consider adding to your portfolio today.

Chubb

Chubb (NYSE: CB) is one of the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurers, recognized for its underwriting discipline, global diversification, and robust balance sheet. It operates across commercial and personal lines, with a reputation for serving high-net-worth individuals and complex corporate risks. Its conservative approach to risk, coupled with a broad international footprint, has enabled it to weather economic cycles well.

Chubb has been a solid dividend stock for investors, growing its payout for 32 consecutive years. With a yield of 1.4% and an average annual total return of 11.7% over the past two decades, the company offers investors a balanced combination of income and stock price appreciation. It also enjoys the benefits that Progressive does, such as pricing power and interest income, making it another solid blue chip stock to consider owning today.

S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) plays a key role in markets. The company is perhaps best known for its S&P 500 index, but it also provides credit ratings, data, and analytics. Barriers to entry make it difficult to break into the credit ratings space, and S&P Global holds a 50% share of this market.

S&P Global's business model is resilient and scalable. Credit rating demand rises with bond issuance, while its index and data segments enjoy recurring fees from ETF licensing and subscriptions. The company also has low capital requirements, which enables it to enjoy high margins, recurring revenue, and a global reach.

The company has raised its dividend payout for 53 years, making it an exclusive member of the Dividend Kings club. While it offers a modest dividend yield of 0.7%, when combined with its stock price appreciation, S&P Global has returned 15.3% annually over the past two decades. For investors, S&P Global offers growth and a wide moat along with steady cash flows, making it a quality blue chip stock to own today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,477!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,010,880!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Progressive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Progressive, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.