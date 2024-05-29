4 Newly-Launched Crypto Altcoins to Watch in June 2024 | Caitlyn Jenner | PARAM| BDXN in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

As the crypto market evolves, investors are constantly on the lookout for new projects that promise unique profit opportunities. This article highlights newly-launched altcoins that could deliver major gains in June 2024.

Caitlyn Jenner (JENNER)

When it comes to crypto investing, identifying the next big token can be a game-changer. Caitlyn Jenner is a new memecoin recently launched on the Solana blockchain network. The JENNER memecoin has shown potential to become one of the most dominant Solana-memes.

Caitlyn Jenner (JENNER) Price Action | CoinMarketCap

JENNER tokens scored over $100 million in trading volume less than 24 hours after going live. However, it is unclear if it’s related to the real Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian and parent to Kim Kardashian.

If it follows in the footsteps of Solana memes like Book-of-Memes (BOME), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Jenner, JENNER could enter a parabolic breakout in June 2024.

Param Labs (PARAM)

Param Labs is a gaming company using cutting-edge technology (AI and blockchain) to shake up the gaming industry. They’re tackling major issues that hold the industry back.

Param Labs is setting new standards for how players experience games, and establishing new benchmarks for innovation and user involvement. Its ecosystem is designed to give gamers digital ownership of their in-game assets and facilitate the creation of user-generated value throughout their gaming experiences.

PARAM Price Action | CoinMarketCap

Param Labs builds user-friendly tools to bring millions of gamers into the world of Web3, while empowering creators and studios. Param Labs is poised to be a game-changer, fundamentally changing how we interact with games and creating a more inclusive and exciting gaming experience for everyone.

According to the CoinmarketCap chart above, PARAM has racked up trading volume of $21.56 million on May 29, with a market cap of $23.4 million. This high TVMC ratio (Trading Volume to Market Cap) indicates strong market interest in the PARAM token.

The PARAM token is designed to revolutionize player experience and digital asset ownership. Built on the Ethereum network, PARAM fuels the Param Labs ecosystem, offering staking rewards, in-game utility on Kiraverse, community governance rights, and more.

It is also important to note that Bybit Exchange will host a Launchpool staking event from 29 May to 5 June 2024, to commemorate the PARAM listing. This event is set to enable users to buy and stake PARAM to earn more tokens.

Bybit and Param Labs are also launching an Airdrop event, where participants can complete social media and referral tasks to earn more PARAM.

Bondex (BDXN)

Bondex is a Web3 talent ecosystem that combines a talent network and marketplace, partly owned by its community of users. Unlike traditional job boards, Bondex aims to create a decentralized, transparent space where businesses and individuals benefit. The platform boasts more than 1 million monthly active users and nearly 4 million mobile app downloads to date.

BDXN is the native governance and utility token of Bondex. The BDXN token fuels a gamified experience where users are rewarded for actively participating. You can earn BDXN by building profiles, validating skills, and connecting talent with businesses. This creates a democratic system where everyone benefits from the network’s growth.

In a recent ICO hosted on Coinlist, BDXN raised $4 million.

Sale Date: March 21, 2024 at 17:00 UTC – March 28, 2024 at 17:00 UTC.

Token Price: $0.08.

Vesting Schedule: 25% unlocks after a 75-day period, remaining 75% vesting over 12 months. BDXN exchange listings are expected to occur in June 2024.

Fully Diluted Network Value: $80M.

Total Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 BDXN.

Darewise

Darewise, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a cutting-edge technology company focused on building the future of the metaverse on the Bitcoin blockchain. Darewise is on a mission to build the metaverse of tomorrow. They’re not just creating immersive games. Darewise creates entire virtual worlds that redefine how we connect and socialise.

Darewise is launching a unique Bitcoin token that will fuel a complete ecosystem. This includes their flagship game, Life Beyond, and other gaming experiences, tech integrations, and real-world events. The Bitcoin metaverse ecosystem token will power a full ecosystem for gaming, brands, and IRL experiences, including the purchase of in-game assets, virtual lands and more.

In October 2023, Darewise raised US$3.5 million via a presale of the Bitcoin metaverse token. It’s important to note that no official token release date has been disclosed.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.