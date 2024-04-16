4 New Cars To Reconsider Buying — and 4 Cheaper Alternatives

With spring in the air, you might be getting excited about road trips. And with the prices of many vehicles starting to fall, you might be considering taking your next journey in a new car. When you’re shopping for a new car, it’s often tempting to gravitate toward the bestselling models in any given class. But the majority of drivers aren’t always correct in their assessments of the top vehicles.

Instead, rely on expert opinions and consumer ratings for reliability and customer satisfaction. We read customer reviews and turned to the pros at ConsumerReports.org to spotlight four new cars you might be thinking about, and their counterparts that offer a better value.

1. Nissan Altima

The Nissan Altima delivers a lot of value for a mid-size SUV starting at just around $26,000. ConsumerReports.org, however, called it “a rather unremarkable midsize sedan,” noting that the driving experience falls short of what you might expect. According to CR’s ratings, you can get six other mid-size cars that deliver a better ride with more satisfaction than the Altima.

Buy instead: Toyota Camry

One vehicle that performs better in just about every category is the Toyota Camry. For about the same price as an Altima, you can snag America’s bestselling sedan and CR’s #1 rated pick in the category. AutoEvolution.com pointed out, “It’s a better car than the Altima, with a little more power on average, better safety features and better fuel efficiency.”

In 2023, more than 290,000 people purchased a Camry. In this case, it pays to listen to the masses.

2. Volkswagen ID4

Starting at just under $40,000, the all-electric Volkswagen ID4 is a viable choice for those looking for a quick, quiet, and roomy EV. But the car offers a range of just 209 miles on a single charge and earned low marks for reliability and customer satisfaction from Consumer Reports.

Instead: Tesla Model 3

You’d be surprised how affordable a Tesla Model 3 is for what’s considered a luxury brand and the leader in electric vehicles. With a starting price of $38,990, which is cheaper than the Volkswagen, the Model 3 boasts state-of-the-art technology and a range of 341 miles. Add the availability of Tesla’s extensive network of superchargers, and it’s hard for most other EVs to compete.

3. Mercedes Benz C-Class ($46,950)

Finding a luxury car in the under-$50,000 price range is no easy feat. The Mercedes Benz C-Class delivers a luxury name, but many drivers don’t consider it a true luxury car. Consumer Reports ranked it 13 out of 15 in luxury compact cars, citing low predicted reliability and below-average consumer satisfaction.

Instead: BMW 3 Series ($44,500)

The BMW 3 Series, on the other hand, delivers a true luxury experience for less than $45,000 MSRP, more than $2,000 less than the Mercedes Benz C-Class. The BMW 3 series seems to have everything the C-Class lacks, including strong acceleration, impressive stopping power, and a smooth ride.

4. Chrysler 300

The Chrysler 300 doesn’t have a new model for 2024, but you can still get a 2023 version from local dealers and online. However, the pros at AutoEvolution.org assert it’s just not worth it. The car lacks the onboard technology of other vehicles in its class and the interior just doesn’t have the luxury feel you would expect for the price. You can find more affordable family cars for a lot less money, including the aforementioned Toyota Camry.

Instead: Lexus ES

The Lexus ES starts at $43,190, which is higher than the 300’s starting price of $37,740. But remember, we’re comparing last year’s model to a 2024 Lexus ES. As AutoEvolution.com pointed out, few people will opt for the base model 300 series, so you can realistically expect to pay between $45,000 and $47,000 for the Chrysler 300S.

“[F]or an everyday family car, you’ll be so much happier in the Lexus,” AutoEvolution.com wrote, citing better tech, a higher-quality interior, and an overall better ride.

Final Note

The bestselling vehicle in any given class may not be the best overall choice. Explore your options before you get your heart set on any specific vehicle, and always be willing to consider other cars that might be a better value.

