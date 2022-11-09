4 Netflix Features You're Probably Missing That You Should Try

Netflix is one of the more popular streaming services, and with good reason. It offers a ton of original content, as well as many new blockbusters, classic movies, and TV shows.

But, many people who are Netflix members aren't fully taking advantage of all of the different features and settings that can improve their streaming experience. To make sure you're making the most of that membership you're putting on your credit card each month, check out these four Netflix features you probably didn't know about.

1. Customized subtitles

Many people use subtitles, even if they aren't hard of hearing. That's because doing so allows you to watch foriegn content or to make sure you aren't missing anything in shows where your native language is being spoken but where the characters are quiet or have accents.

If you're a subtitle user, Netflix will actually allow you to customize many aspects of the closed captions you see including the font, text size, and color. Just visit the Subtitle Preference Menu to change how the content appears on your screen.

2. Adjustable data settings

Netflix can eat up a lot of data, which can be a problem if your internet service provider limits your monthly allocation or if you watch often on mobile devices that only offer a certain amount of data per month.

The good news is, you can actually change your playback settings to adjust how Netflix displays your content -- and this will have a huge impact on how much data you actually use. To do this, open your account profile page and choose "Playback Settings." You'll have four options, including:

Auto, which is the default setting

Low, which uses up to 0.3 GB per hour

Medium, which uses up to 0.7 GB per hour

High, which uses 3 GB an hour for HD and 7 GB for Ultra HD

If you want to use less data, then choose the lowest possible setting. You likely won't notice the difference on your mobile device anyway. If you want the very best viewing experience and don't care about data use, though, then the High setting could be better than Auto.

3. Netflix hidden codes

If you want to make it much faster and easier to find niche content on Netflix, hidden codes is the feature you're looking for. You'll need to use a web browser to take advantage of this trick, but once you figure it out, you can really dive into all of the movies and shows available in subgenres of interest.

To try this trick, just use the following web address -- http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ -- and add the relevant code for the type of movies you're interested in. There's a complete list of them online including action comedies; anime comedies; movies for kids of all ages; and more.

4. Notifications for movies and TV shows

Finally, if you want to make sure you never miss your favorite show or an upcoming movie you're looking forward to, just visit the title page on Netflix and select "Remind Me." Netflix will notify you when the content goes live and automatically add it to your viewing list as well.

Each of these features can make watching Netflix even more enjoyable, so give them a try the next time you use the streaming service.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.