4 Must-Own Efficient Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio
Operating Margin Asset Utilization Inventory Turnover Receivables Turnover
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Winning Strategythe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Operating Margin, Asset Utilization, Inventory Turnover and Receivables Turnover greater than industry average Crocs, Inc CROX Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA Coeur Mining, Inc CDE Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at https://www.zacks.com/performance
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.