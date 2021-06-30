4 Must-Have Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds For July

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 nations. It has offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals.

With around $1.5 trillion assets under management as of May 31, 2021, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Franklin Templeton invests in a variety of sectors that are sensitive, cyclical and defensive. From the sensitive sectors, most investments were made in the technology sector. Among the cyclical sectors, the fund family invested the maximum in the financial services sector, while among the defensive sectors it invested heavily in healthcare.

Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) has climbed 44.5% over the past one year and turned up as one of the best-performing sectors among the 11 S&P 500 sectors.

4 Best Funds to Buy Now

We have highlighted four Franklin Templeton mutual funds carrying a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) that are poised to gain from such factors. Moreover, these funds have encouraging one and three-year returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is within $5000.

We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors to identify potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance, but also on the likely future success of the fund.

The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking their money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Franklin Growth Series Class A FKGRX fund aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities (especially common stocks) of U.S.-based large and medium market capitalization companies. It may also invest in companies in new and emerging industries where growth is expected to be above average.

This Large Cap Growth product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. FKGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.82%. The fund has one and three-year returns of 37.2% and 19.3%, respectively.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A FKDNX aims for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies, which the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management and benefit from new industry conditions in a dynamically changing global economy.

This Sector - Tech product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, the fund's returns over the one and three-year benchmarks are 39.5% and 25.5%, respectively. The fund carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.85%.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A FKRCX aims for capital growth. The fund normally invests majority of its assets in securities of companies that operate in the area of gold and precious metals. FKRCX is a non-diversified fund that invests in companies of all market capitalizations.

This Sector - Precious Metal product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. FKRCX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.93%. The fund has one and three-year returns of 38.7% and 27.7%, respectively.

Franklin High Income Fund Advisor Class FVHIX aims for high current income. The fund also aims for capital appreciation to the extent it is possible and consistent with the fund's principal goal by investing predominantly in high yield, lower-rated debt securities.

This High Yield Bonds product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. FVHIX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.63%. The fund has one and three-year returns of 14.7% and 6.8%, respectively.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.