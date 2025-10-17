4 Most Unexpected Financial Lessons This Ramsey Expert Learned — and How They Can Help Your Finances

Even financial experts stumble into lessons they never expected. In a YouTube video, finance expert Rachel Cruze uncovered some surprising money insights that reshaped how she thinks about spending and saving. The good news is the same lessons below can make a real difference in your finances, too.

Grace and Abundance Mentality

Everyone makes mistakes, but don’t be afraid to learn from those mistakes and give yourself grace, Cruze said.

Your mindset could directly impact your money and your life, so instead of thinking of money as being scarce, shift your mindset to one of abundance. Identify what scarcity beliefs about money you have from childhood to today and write them down to recognize that they’re not necessarily factual. Next, think about financial abundance and what it looks like to you and set some goals to help you achieve this. One example might be paying down credit card debt with a savings plan. Be sure to have a realistic budget in mind and seek expert financial advice if needed.

Be Creative and Willing With Generosity

Cruze admitted that even she has times where her children helped her be more creative and willing with her own generosity, such as giving to the homeless.

If you are on a tight budget and can’t donate money to help an organization or individual, other ways to be creative with generosity include taking time to listen or physically help someone.

Medical debt is a serious problem in the United States. Cruze said more than 100 million Americans have medical debt that can leave them to face paying large bills alone.

Don’t Be Afraid of Failure

Don’t be afraid to try something new and realize that you don’t have to put pressure on yourself to succeed, Cruze said.

If you fail, it is alright.

For example, don’t let fear of financial failure prevent you from trying something new like investing. To minimize risk, consult with a financial expert before making any investment decisions.

Time Is Worth More Than Money

According to Cruze, quality time is worth more than money. You can always make more money, but you can’t make more time. Time is a precious resource that is invaluable. Material possessions can’t compare to treasured memories of spending time with family and friends.

