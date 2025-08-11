4 of the Most Undervalued Stocks in the Market Right Now

In today's video, I will look at four stocks that have seen meaningful pullbacks and now appear undervalued. In a stock market that has largely been viewed as overvalued, not all stocks are participating in the big rebound off the April lows.

One of the stocks I will discuss today is Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), one of the leaders in the pharmaceutical space with a key GLP-1 drug.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 14, 2025. The video was published on July 15, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Mark Roussin, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Marvell Technology, Novo Nordisk, and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.