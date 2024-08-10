4 Most Expensive Cars for High Mileage Adventures

If you’re someone who enjoys a long-distance road trip, you’re probably going to want to drive something that’s comfortable, fast, and gets decent gas mileage. Some vehicles are better suited for high-mileage adventures than others, though. For example, hybrid cars tend to get higher combined MPG than gas-powered ones.

Of course, you might also want to travel in style. Generally, this means getting a luxury car — anything above $100,000.

Even if money’s no object, you still might want to avoid expensive cars that don’t get very good gas mileage. Otherwise, you could end up filling up at the pump quite often on your next big trip.

These are five of the most expensive cars for high-mileage adventures.

2024 Bentley Flying Spur

Starting price: $217,625 to $327,425

This luxury sedan is powered by either twin-turbo V-8 or W-12 gas engines, though there’s also a plug-in hybrid V-6 model available. The cabin includes wood, leather, and metal and a multitude of amenities — like massaging rear bucket seats — designed for maximum comfort.

The 2024 Bently Flying Spur is also fast. It can reach 60 MPG in just 3.5 seconds. It only gets an estimated 12 MPG in the city and 19 MPG on the highway. If you opt for the plug-in hybrid model, you can get 35 MPG on the highway.

2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Starting price: $354,750 to $416,250

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost is truly opulent — with the price tag to match. Capable of easily driving over any road imperfections, this luxurious vehicle has a V-12 engine that can accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in as little as 4.6 seconds.

It gets 563 horsepower and comes with a standard adaptive suspension, meaning it can automatically scan the road for any rough or uneven areas.

The EPA estimates that the Ghost gets 12 MPG in the city and 19 MPG on the highway. Elegant and comfortable though it may be, that does mean you’re likely to make quite a few trips to the gas station on your road trip.

2024 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Starting Price: $118,450 to $129,300

Next up is the 2024 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This luxury vehicle has a comfortable interior with leather-lined seats and a stylish body. It’s got advanced technology and modern amenities that’ll make any high-mileage adventure a breeze.

For Mercedes, this is the flagship model. It’s also the standard for many other luxury sedans.

The vehicle comes in several different options. For example, there’s the S500, which includes a 429 horsepower turbocharged straight-six. Then there’s the S580e, which is the plug-in hybrid model.

Both models offer a smooth ride, but the fuel economy and power of each varies.

The S500 model can hit 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds, while the plug-in-hybrid can do it in 4.2. For an even more powerful beast, there’s the V-8-powered S580, which goes from 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds.

In terms of mileage, the S500 model gets 21 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. The S580 gets a bit less than that. The plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, gets an estimated 36 MPG.

2025 BMW M5

Starting price: $120,675

Brand new to the automotive scene is the 2025 BMW M5. As is to be expected of BMW, it’s a smooth ride and has all of the latest features — from touch screens to a panoramic sunroof to animations unique to the M5.

It’s a plug-in hybrid, so it’s safe to assume it’ll get better mileage than previous models — though the data isn’t yet out. As a point of reference, Car And Driver estimates that older BMWs only got about 15 MPG in the city and 21 MPG on the highway.

Fuel efficiency aside, this vehicle has a twin-turbo, V-8 engine and an electric motor. It also boasts 717 horsepower and a top speed of 190 MPG. With an automatic eight-speed transmission, it should take about 3.4 seconds to reach 60 MPH.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Most Expensive Cars for High Mileage Adventures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.