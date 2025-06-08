4 Most Competitive Housing Markets in 2025

We’re now in the peak of home shopping season, and while we’re heading into a more balanced market than previous years, there are several housing markets that remain highly competitive.
To find the most competitive markets this year, Zillow found the number of engaged home shoppers — people who have saved or shared a for-sale listing on Zillow — for every home on the market nationwide. The average number across the various metro areas is 5.5, but in four Northeast markets, the ratio is greater than 10 to 1.
Here’s a look at the four most competitive housing markets of 2025.
1. Buffalo, New York
- Engaged home shoppers per listing: 12.7
- Average home value: $235,363
2. Hartford, Connecticut
- Engaged home shoppers per listing: 11.3
- Average home value: $196,649
3. Providence, Rhode Island
- Engaged home shoppers per listing: 10.8
- Average home value: $418,156
4. Boston
- Engaged home shoppers per listing: 10.3
- Average home value: $807,967
