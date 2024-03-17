4 Most Affordable Cars for Millennials in 2024

Car ownership is rapidly evolving, as new and innovative vehicles hit the automotive market. Millennials are around the age where they are purchasing their first or second vehicles.

Check Out: 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Read More: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

“[Millennials], born between 1981 and 1996, are redefining what it means to own a car, influenced by economic, environmental, and technological factors,” said Social Trends, a Penn State University blog.

The income of a millennial may seem different across the generation. But for those millennials with the budget for a new car, what is the best bang for your buck?

Here are 4 the most affordable and best rated cars, by category, that you might find millennials driving in 2024.

Gas-Powered Sedans

Millennials tend to prefer economical starter cars that excel at safety and are reliable vehicles. Oftentimes, they are driving their parents cars, or are looking for something affordable as a starter car.

When it comes to affordability and reliability, gas-powered sedans are the ideal vehicles for millennials, and often a top choice. Brands such as Honda, Toyota and Nissan are often popular choices for millennial drivers.

1. 2024 Honda Civic

Starting Price: $23,950

A Kelley Blue Book favorite, the Honda Civic is a staple vehicle of the Honda brand.

“For compact car shoppers, it’s hard to make a better choice than the Honda Civic,” said Kelley Blue Book.

A continuously top-rated vehicle, the Honda Civic provides great fuel economy, a sleek, yet cozy interior, and a vehicle that can reliably get commuters or vacationers from destination to destination.

When looking for a sedan, the Honda Civic is perfect for millennials — those with children and those single.

2. 2024 Toyota Corolla

Starting Price: $21,900

Another reputable sedan on this list, the Toyota Corolla is a cheaper alternative to the Honda Civic while still promising the same quality and reliability.

“The styling and technology are thoroughly modern, but the Corolla still impresses on its historic strong suits with excellent safety scores and outstanding fuel economy,” Kelley Blue Book said.

Both economical and relatively inexpensive, it’s hard to go wrong with the 2024 Toyota Corolla.

Electric Vehicles

When it comes to vehicle purchasing habits, millennials are changing the game. They are an enviornmentally conscious generation, keen on working towards a greener future for their children and the generations to come.

“The rise of EVs, supported by advancements in battery technology and an increasing number of charging stations, further aligns with millennials’ values, marking a significant shift in the automotive industry,” Social Trends said.

Additionally, the government tax-credit offered for those who purchase EVs is encouraging millennials to go out and buy electric vehicles as their next cars.

3. Nissan Leaf S

Starting Price: $29,280

Relatively cheap for an electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf S is listed as the cheapest EV on Car and Driver.

“The little Leaf has an EPA-rated driving range of 149 miles–a sum that betters the EPA-rated ranges of more expensive EVs,” said Car and Driver.

With its good mileage and cheap starting price point, the 2024 Nissan Leaf S is a steal. For around $8000 dollars more, consumers can choose to purchase the Leaf SV Plus, which can travel 212 miles fully charged.

Those with short commutes and who are not in need of a large car may be satisfied with the Leaf’s appealing price point and smaller size.

4. Mini Hardtop Cooper SE Classic

Starting Price: $31,895

The Mini Hardtop Cooper SE Classic is a tiny vehicle that comes in at a starting price point similar to the Nissan Leaf S.

“Those willing to accept the Mini Cooper SE’s very limited driving range will find plenty to like about this two-door hatchback,” Car and Driver said.

The Mini Cooper EV’s range is 114 miles — for those who are okay with this, those who do not need to drive for hours on the road, this vehicle is spacious for its size and offers a comfortable ride.

Learn More: 6 New Cars for 2024 That Will Hold Their Value

Mini also plans to release an EV in 2025 which will allow more miles per charge, one of the biggest complaints of the 2024 Mini Hardtop Cooper SE Classic.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Most Affordable Cars for Millennials in 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.