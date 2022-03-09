4 Most Active Stocks To Buy Now And Hold

It’s all eyes on March, as investors and foreign traders are busy shaking off the flurry from February’s trading sessions, which saw leading indexes undergo formidable headwinds amid geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine, a hawkish Fed, and a somewhat slower economic growth are just some of the takeaways from the month that was.

It’s not just investors and foreign traders that are keeping a concerned eye on the events unfolding between Russia, Ukraine, and major Western allies; consumers have also felt the brunt of the ongoing issues, with rising oil prices inflicting a surge in local gas prices as Brent crude surpassed the $100 per barrel mark.

Positivity in the consumer market has been awash in recent weeks, with rising inflation rates hitting an all-time high of more than 40 years. At the start of the year, consumers found themselves paying more on consumables and food, as the prices year on year increased around 6.7%.

Frankly, it’s been quite a hostile start of the year, and investors are now seeking opportunities that can grow even as economic downturns increase.

With the risk of foreign investment increasing, some are now taking a backseat in hopes of witnessing new returns over the next few weeks as global movements escalate. Experts are awash with new insight over some of the most active stock picks to consider for the upcoming month that could help them outlive the current tug-and-pull.

As we know by now, the days of private investors and brokers seeking out the most valuable high-end stocks have cooled somewhat with the onset of digital trading platforms and mobile apps. It’s now a lot easier for consumers, and intraday traders to quickly hop onto the bandwagon, even as market volatility is currently at its highest.

Perhaps we’re a bit too optimistic about the month ahead, but these are the four most active stock picks to buy now and hold - it might be just the rebound you were hoping for.

Draftkings has been leading American fantasy trading and sports betting as the company posted its fourth-quarter earnings in mid-February.

Things are looking a lot better for Draftkings, as stocks have been climbing at the end of February. Nothing was more noticeable for the company than its explosive revenue between 2017 and 2020, growing from $192 million to $615 million.

Trailing the successful years was a bit short-lived, as 2020 saw casinos, race tracks and gambling houses temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Although those restrictions have now all been lifted, some states across the U.S. are quickly looking to legalize online gaming.

With the hopes on the horizon, Draftkings executive management team is hoping to see a 96% revenue growth for 2022, up 6% from 2020. Yet even as experts are a bit wary of how Draftking will outlive the coming year, it still looks relatively promising for the online gaming platform.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)

The San Francisco-based personal finance platform is quickly becoming a household name among intraday and veteran investors. In a recent media release, the company announced in February it’s officially entered a Merger Agreement with the cloud-native platform, Technisys.

SoFi is taking online banking services and digital payments to new heights, as the recent acquisition means that shareholders on both ends will be able to reap the rewards of the merger, as the company looks to rapidly expand its influence in the fintech industry and global payments market.

The company has around 895 million shares of common stock, and although experts have been somewhat wary over the success of SoFi, the company is willing to make changes that will help it reach new markets, and grow its influence on a global scale.

Fintech has been regarded as a high-rewarding industry for investors to get in on, especially as emerging markets in Africa and Latin America grow.

Perhaps investor sentiment is changing, as tech-savvy intraday investors are climbing on board the bandwagon of fintech and digital startups, with popularity around SoFi stocks growing. Overall, the year ahead is looking for well-worth investor efforts to shift their focus towards digital financial banking services and platforms.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group Inc recently announced its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. LCID stocks have been willing to adjust to polarizing issues, while at the same time expanding their dominance in the US market, and now on the international stage as well.

The EV market has seen more traction in recent weeks, as rising fuel prices, and the soaring prices of Brent crude has surpassed the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in years. Perhaps rising fuel and oil prices could provide some support for the entire EV market, but in general investors have a positive outlook for the months ahead.

Throughout disruptions, Lucid Group has been able to keep its head high, instilling trust and authority in the EV industry, having an opposing attitude towards the bearish comments received by retail investors. Overall, LCID proves its worth, both in the cars they manufacture, and their stock offering, giving investors an affordable, yet opportunistic attitude.

NVIDIA has been on the books for many investors, including retail investors looking to step into the tech and software industry. The company which uses smart software capabilities, NVDA has not only surprised software engineers globally but has become a popular pick for those who are looking to increase their gains on a highly active stock.

The company has been under the watchful eye of many investors recently, as it looks to gain investors access to a lucrative market, with NVIDIA perfectly positioned for expansion in the coming years.

According to a recent article, the company is set to spend at least $10 billion to secure a portion of the limited 5nm chips. Just like other major manufacturers such as Apple, Qualcomm, and AMD, NVIDIA is positioning itself as a global player of tech-based products and services.

NVDA has remained one of the most active tech-based stocks on the Nasdaq. Sentiment for NVIDIA remains positive, proving to offer promising returns in 2022.

It’s been a challenging year so far for most indexes, as investors question their own sentiment. While international turmoil may have placed the world in the grips of a global catastrophe, investors and traders need to remain level-headed and refrain from making risky movements that could send the market to a point of correction.

There’s some gleaming hope on the horizon for the month ahead, and perhaps it’s time for investors, and intraday traders to adjust their strategy a bit to consider the impact of market volatility, international conflict, and slow economic growth.

