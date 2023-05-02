4 Money Moves Investors Almost Always Regret

When it comes to successfully investing, investors often sabotage themselves via sins of both omission and commission. For example, some investors overlook moves that could have helped them build long-term wealth, while others take missteps that end up costing them money in the long run. Some are even guilty of both.

The reason why these types of mistakes are so common is that at the time they are committed, they may seem like the right thing to do. That’s why it’s important to learn the most common money moves investors almost always regret, and how to avoid them. Here are some of the big ones.

Taking Premature Withdrawals From a Retirement Plan

If you lose your job, live beyond your means or otherwise have a restricted cash flow, you might consider taking money out of your retirement plan. After all, the reasoning often goes, it’s your money, and while it would be nice to have it in retirement, you need it now. The problem with this line of thinking is that it can be absolutely devastating to your long-term savings plan – and if you’re like most Americans, you most assuredly will need that money once you retire.

There are two huge problems with taking money out of your retirement plan prematurely. First, you’ll typically owe both income tax and a 10% penalty on the money you take out. That could flat-out erase 50% or more of the money you withdraw. But the other major problem – and perhaps even the more significant one – is that you are depleting your retirement nest egg even more than you might imagine. Instead of seeing the money as the “emergency $5,000” you are taking out now, imagine what it really symbolizes – perhaps $50,000 or more in your account by the time you retire.

Selling When the Market Is Down

In the movie “Wall Street,” corporate raider Gordon Gekko famously said, “don’t get emotional about stock. It clouds the judgment.” Unfortunately, emotions and the stock market are deeply intertwined, especially for individual investors. When the stock market trades down significantly, such as the 20%-plus in the typical bear market, the sight of plummeting portfolio values is enough to make many investors sell and run for the hills. But this is a huge investing mistake for those with a long-term investment horizon.

Although past performance is never a predictor of future events, every bear market in history has eventually been followed by a bull market in which new all-time highs are made. Those who sell out at market lows almost never buy back in before the market turns around, preventing them from participating in the huge gains that have historically returned.

Not Starting Early Enough

A simple truth about the stock market is that the earlier you can begin, the more likely you are to succeed. The simple math of compounding means that smaller amounts invested in the market earlier can out earn larger sums put in later.

Imagine that you start investing just $100 per month at age 20 and you earn an average annual return of 10%. By the time you retire at 65, you’ll have over $1 million in your account. But if you wait to start investing until age 35, to get that $1 million you’ll need to invest $450 per month, or 4.5 times as much.

While you’re likely to be earning more money at age 35 than at age 20, you’re also more likely to be paying a mortgage, putting kids through college or paying off auto loans and credit cards as well. Starting early typically makes your lifelong investment plan easier, not harder.

Overtrading

The widespread growth of brokerage firms that offer zero-commission stock trading no doubt got more Americans to start saving and investing, and that’s a good thing. But the flip side of that coin is that it also makes it easier to overtrade.

While trading is certainly more exciting than simply adding to an S&P 500 index fund every month, it also tends to reduce investor returns. Upwards of 85% of professional money managers are said to underperform their benchmarks, and the statistics are even worse for amateur day traders, with some studies suggesting 97% of active day traders actually lose money over the long run.

Overtrading carries a host of other costs as well — from the time you have to invest into your buying and selling to the emotional highs and lows you’ll have to ride out to the additional taxes you’ll have to pay on any short-term gains.

