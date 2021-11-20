4 Money Habits to Adopt Before 2022 Rolls Around

Image source: Getty Images

Many people make financial resolutions at the start of a new year with the goal of improving the way they manage their money. But there's no reason to wait until next year to adopt better money habits. In fact, you still have plenty of time left in 2021, and you may as well start making smart money moves now so you can end the year better off and end up ahead of the game by the time January 1 rolls around.

So, what are some of the best money habits that you should adopt ASAP if you haven't already? Here are four of them.

1. Spending less than you earn

If you are spending every dollar you earn, you won't be able to do things like save for emergencies, invest for the future, or make big purchases without reaching for credit cards or otherwise going into debt.

You don't want to live paycheck to paycheck and have to wait for your next dollar to cover expenses while not acquiring wealth. That's why it's important to start spending less than you earn ASAP.

The more of your money you can save rather than spend, the faster you can accomplish important financial goals and build more security for yourself.

2. Sticking to a budget

If you aren't already living on a budget, chances are good that you're engaged in some spending habits that prevent you from getting the full value of your money.

By making and living on a spending plan, you can ensure you make the most of every dollar -- and that some of your money is being used responsibly to build wealth and accomplish goals. You can also open up the door to guilt-free spending on things you enjoy by budgeting for them.

3. Using coupons

Coupons are a great tool that can help you save more and spend less without changing your lifestyle. There are tons of coupons available online and in the newspaper that you can use to make everything from groceries to clothing purchases less expensive.

Before you make any purchase, search to see if there is a coupon available for it. Taking a second or two to look for this savings opportunity can do more to lower your costs than you might expect. Once you've found ways to save by using coupons, you can also adjust your budget so you're doing smart things with the cash that you've freed up.

4. Investing for the future

It's hard to build wealth unless you put your money to work for you. You need to start buying assets that produce a return on investment so you can benefit from compound growth. This occurs when the returns that you've earned by investing are reinvested and start earning returns of their own.

You don't need a ton of money to start investing, nor do you need a lot of knowledge thanks to brokerage firms with no fees, robo-advisors, and ETFs that track financial indexes such as the S&P 500 (an index made up of stocks of 500 of the largest U.S. companies). The key is to do a little bit of research to get educated. Learn about investment options and risk tolerance and start investing as much as you can ASAP. This way, you can improve your net worth and build a more secure future.

If you live below your means, use coupons, and live on a budget, you should be able to free up plenty of money to invest so you can start growing your wealth even before 2022 rolls around.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

