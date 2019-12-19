4 Momentum Stocks to Watch

These four stocks are moving on news and gaining technical momentum.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) jumped $8.60 to $89.57 on 2.6 million shares Wednesday, more than double its average volume. On Monday the biotech company said its experimental treatment for depression met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The move popped the stock through the top of an already steep channel rising from the $20 level just two months ago. Watch for $106 next.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) gained 84 cents to $17.72 on 10.5 million shares Wednesday. The move followed news of a restructuring in which six senior leaders are leaving the specialty retailer. The stock has been stair-stepping up its rising channel since its mid-August low at $7.31, and the channel top now points to a target of $20-$20.50.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) climbed 35 cents to $4.97 on 7.5 million shares Wednesday, more than triple its average volume. On Tuesday the biotech company announced the FDA cleared a trial that could support accelerated approval for its investigational ovarian cancer drug. That news propelled a move that popped the stock out of a falling wedge and through channel and lateral resistance. The next target is $6.



comScore, Inc. (SCOR) rose 29 cents to $5.19 on 1.2 million shares Wednesday. On Tuesday the company announced an agreement to provide Publishers Clearing House with digital audience measurement. The stock has risen sharply from below $2 two months ago, and the channel top points to a target of $7.25.



