4 Momentum Picks Screened on Driehaus Strategy

Richard Herman Driehaus, renowned American businessman and fund manager, created an investment approach using the buy high and sell higher theory. This strategy is perfect for investors who have the propensity to take high levels of risk. Using this particular strategy, investors can buy momentum stocks. The eventual success of this investment strategy helped Driehaus earn a place in Barron’s All-Century Team.

Portfolios such as the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) have proven time and again that the strategy has the potential to offer high returns. Thus, investors with a high-risk appetite may opt for this strategy.

To that end, Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY, Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, Dillard's, Inc. DDS, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD have been selected as the momentum picks for the day, using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

After a detailed study of the Driehaus’ strategy, AAII concluded that it mainly focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive prospects to pick potential outperformers. While this strategy was made to provide better returns over the longer haul, companies with a strong history of beating estimates were also given importance.

“I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in a decline and try to guess when it will turn around,” Driehaus had said in an interview.

Screening Parameters

The percentage 50-day moving average is one of the key criteria in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend. It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy.

In order to make the strategy more profitable, we have considered only those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Momentum Score of A or B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to #1

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal to take advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of over 7,622 stocks to only 25.

Here are four of the 25 stocks:

Berry Global Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials. BERY's products include engineered materials, non-woven specialty materials and consumer packaging.

Berry Global Group has a Momentum Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. CNQ's operations focus on Western Canada, the North Sea and Offshore West Africa.

Canadian Natural Resources has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 11.1%, on average.

Dillard's, Inc. is the owner and operator of retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Dillard's stores offer a broad selection of merchandise and feature products from both national as well as exclusive brand sources.

Dillard's has a Momentum Score of A and a four-quarter earnings surprise of more than 100%, on average.

ExpeditorsInternational of Washington, Inc. is a provider of global logistics solutions. EXPD offers a seamless international network that supports the movement and strategic positioning of goods. Expeditors’ services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight as well as customized logistics solutions.

Expeditors International of Washington has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 27.4%, on average.

