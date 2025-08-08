4 Mistakes the Newly Wealthy Make When Investing Their Money

Amassing wealth isn’t supposed to be easy, but a lot of Americans sure are good at it. The United States added 379,000 new millionaires in 2024, according to a recent report from UBS. That adds up to more than 1,000 a day.

The next challenge for all these newly minted millionaires is growing and protecting their wealth so they never have to worry about losing it. Unfortunately, plenty of rich people have either lost their fortunes or prevented them from growing because of unwise financial and investment decisions.

Here are four common mistakes the newly wealthy make when investing their money.

Poor Tax Planning

Successful investing involves more than just picking the right assets. You also need to invest in a way that makes the most financial sense, which means paying special attention to the tax implications.

Failing to adopt tax-efficient strategies can “erode wealth over time,” according to a blog from Avidian, a Texas-based boutique investment firm. For example, it explained that some investors who have large dividend-paying stock portfolios often overlook the tax implications of the dividends.

“Without proper tax planning, they could face a substantial annual tax bill, diminishing the overall return on their investments,” Avidian noted.

Ignoring Conventional Investment Strategies

The newly wealthy don’t always follow the same model as their older peers — especially now, with so much money pouring into cryptocurrency, real estate, private equity and business startups rather than stocks and bonds.

“The desire to push against conventional wisdom is a really important developmental stage,” Brad Klontz, CFP, a professor of financial psychology at Creighton University, told CNBC in an interview last year. “Young people on social media tell me that [traditional investing advice] isn’t the way it’s done anymore. Everything’s changed.”

The problem is, ignoring conventional wisdom often means you’re not doing enough to ensure long-term financial security. “When it comes to some of the tried-and-true approaches to investing, it really is a long game,” Klontz said. “And when I hear people talk about crypto and alternative assets, that’s much more of a short-game mindset.”

Feeling Obligated To Invest in Family/Friend Businesses

One thing you can depend on when you first find yourself with a lot of money is that friends, associates and even family members will offer you a chance to invest in their businesses or enterprises. You need to be very careful here, though.

A common mistake newly wealthy people make is feeling obligated to invest in businesses owned by family or friends. You should treat every investment the same, regardless of who owns it.

Do your due diligence and make sure the business is on solid financial footing and can produce the kinds of returns necessary to help you grow your wealth. If not, don’t feel guilty about walking away.

Not Hiring the Right Financial Advisors

Another mistake newly rich people make is not getting the right kind of financial advice from the right professionals. The advisor who helped steer you to a certain level of financial comfort might not be the best option when you suddenly find yourself with millions of dollars to manage.

When you attain a certain level of wealth, you want advisors with a successful track record at navigating increasingly complicated tax, investment and risk-management strategies.

“High-net-worth investors often underestimate the value of professional guidance in managing complex financial situations,” Avidian noted. “Attempting to handle wealth management alone or relying on general financial advice can result in missed opportunities and costly errors.”

