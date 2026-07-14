4 Miscellaneous Food Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds

The Zacks Food-Miscellaneous industry continues to face a challenging environment as elevated living costs and cautious consumer spending drive demand for value-oriented and private-label products. Uneven foodservice demand, coupled with intense promotional activity, has pressured sales volumes and limited pricing flexibility, creating a competitive landscape for food companies.Despite these headwinds, companies are investing in product innovation, supply-chain modernization and operational efficiencies to strengthen profitability and competitiveness. Growing demand for health-focused and convenience-oriented foods is also creating new opportunities. UNFI and MAMA are well positioned to capitalize on these trends.

About the Industry

The Zacks Food-Miscellaneous industry consists of companies that manufacture and sell a wide range of food and packaged food items, such as cereals, flour, sauces, bakery items, spices and condiments, natural and organic food items and frozen products. Some companies also provide comfort food items, such as chocolates and ready-to-serve meals, soups and snacks. A few players are engaged in providing pet food products and supplements. Several food companies also offer organic and natural products. Companies operating in this space sell their products mainly through wholesalers, distributors, large retail organizations, grocery chains, mass merchandisers, drug stores and e-commerce service providers. Some also cater to foodservice channels, including restaurants, cafes and hotels. Others offer services to schools, hospitals and industry caterers.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Food Industry

Value-Conscious Consumer Behavior Pressures Demand: Consumer spending patterns remain pressured, with shoppers increasingly prioritizing value and affordability in everyday food purchases. Elevated living costs continue to accelerate the shift toward private-label and lower-priced alternatives, creating volume pressure for branded food manufacturers. Foodservice demand has also remained uneven as consumers moderate dining frequency and increasingly favor at-home consumption. These dynamics have intensified promotional activity and competition across categories, weighing on organic volume growth and limiting pricing flexibility for several industry participants.



Persistent Cost Inflation Pressures Margins: Food companies continue to face elevated costs across raw materials, labor, packaging and transportation. Although prior pricing actions have provided partial relief, margin recovery remains uneven amid ongoing cost volatility. At the same time, companies are investing in supply-chain resilience, automation, manufacturing upgrades and operational efficiencies to strengthen long-term competitiveness. While strategically important, these initiatives have added near-term cost pressure, making profitability increasingly dependent on productivity gains, execution and disciplined expense management.



Health and Wellness Trends Drive Portfolio Innovation: Growing demand for health-focused, functional and premium food products continues to create long-term growth opportunities across the industry. Consumers remain increasingly drawn to brands offering cleaner labels, nutritional benefits and convenience-oriented solutions. In response, companies are modernizing their portfolios through product innovation, reformulation initiatives and expansion into adjacent growth categories. These efforts are helping strengthen brand relevance, support pricing resilience and position companies for more sustainable long-term growth within the Food-Miscellaneous industry.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Food-Miscellaneous industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #214, which places it in the bottom 13% of more than 247 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since the beginning of May 2026, the industry’s consensus earnings estimate for the current financial year has declined 2.7%.



Let’s take a look at the industry’s performance and current valuation.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Food-Miscellaneous industry has underperformed the S&P 500 and the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector over the past year.



The industry has declined 22.7% over this period against the S&P 500 and the broader sector’s growth of 24.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing consumer staples stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.41X compared with the S&P 500’s 21.23X and the sector’s 16.96X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 19.32X and as low as 13.78X, with the median being at 16.67X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Past 5 Years)

4 Food Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

United Natural Foods: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is one of North America's leading grocery wholesalers, serving retailers with a broad assortment of natural, organic, fresh, specialty and conventional products. United Natural Foods continues to strengthen its position through an extensive distribution network, value-added services and private brands that help retailers differentiate their offerings. The company remains focused on enhancing customer service, expanding digital and merchandising capabilities, modernizing its supply chain and improving operational efficiency through technology investments. United Natural Foods also continues to support retailers and suppliers with integrated solutions while maintaining disciplined cost management and productivity initiatives to drive profitable growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $2.52 over the past seven days. Shares of United Natural Foods have gained 109.4% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: UNFI

Mama's Creations: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is a provider of fresh deli-prepared foods, offering a broad portfolio of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meal solutions, including meatballs, chicken, meatloaf, sausages, pasta and other prepared foods. Mama's Creations continues to strengthen its position through product innovation, an expanding manufacturing and distribution network and growing relationships with leading grocery, club and mass retail customers. The company remains focused on enhancing operational efficiency through technology investments and supply-chain improvements while expanding its branded and private-label offerings. Mama's Creations also emphasizes disciplined execution, customer collaboration and strategic acquisitions to support sustainable growth and profitability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA’s current fiscal-year EPS has remained unchanged at 26 cents over the past seven days. Shares of Mama's Creations have rallied 115.2% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: MAMA

Mondelez: As one of the world's leading snacking companies, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock boasts a strong portfolio of iconic brands, including Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop, along with premium chocolate brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone. Mondelez continues to drive growth through its core categories, including chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks. Strategic portfolio optimization, product innovation and strong brand activations remain key contributors to the company’s long-term growth strategy. Mondelez is also focused on enhancing brand relevance, improving operational efficiency and maintaining disciplined cost management to support profitability. In addition, the company continues to expand its presence in better-for-you and wellness-oriented snacking categories to address evolving consumer preferences.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez’s current financial-year EPS has fallen 0.3% to $3.05 in the past seven days. Shares of MDLZ have fallen 10.4% in the past year.

Price and Consensus: MDLZ

Sysco: This Zacks Rank #3 company continues to capitalize on opportunities in the expanding food-away-from-home market through its diversified foodservice distribution operations and customer-focused approach. Sysco's "Recipe for Growth" framework remains central to its business strategy, strengthening sales capabilities, supply-chain execution, digital solutions and customer engagement. The company continues to enhance operational efficiency through technology investments, merchandising initiatives and disciplined cost management while improving service levels across its distribution network. Sysco is also expanding its reach across customer segments and distribution channels, supported by a strong sales organization and ongoing investments aimed at driving sustainable growth and profitability.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYY’s current fiscal-year EPS has remained unchanged at $4.59 in the past seven days. Shares of Sysco have gained 9.2% in a year.

Price and Consensus: SYY

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Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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