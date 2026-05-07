This $4 Million Warrior Met Coal Sale May Be More About Profit Taking Than Coal Prices

Key Points

High Ground Investment Management sold 41,297 shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter; the estimated trade value was $3.72 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $3.06 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement.

The sale represented a 0.69% change relative to High Ground’s reported U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund held 117,047 shares valued at $10.90 million.

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On May 6, 2026, High Ground Investment Management disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 41,297 shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC), an estimated $3.72 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated May 6, 2026, High Ground Investment Management reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal by 41,297 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.72 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The value of the stake at quarter end declined by $3.06 million, a shift that reflects both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ACGL: $172.19 million (32.0% of AUM) NYSE: AER: $166.20 million (30.9% of AUM) NYSE: ELV: $100.75 million (18.7% of AUM) NYSE: HUM: $88.58 million (16.4% of AUM) NYSE: HCC: $10.90 million (2% of AUM)

As of May 5, 2026, Warrior Met Coal shares were priced at $86.60, up 83.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 55.39 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.31 billion Net income (TTM) $57.00 million Dividend yield 0.37% Price (as of market close May 5, 2026) $86.60

Company snapshot

Warrior Met Coal produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal, with natural gas sales as a byproduct

The firm operates through underground mining, generating revenue primarily from coal sales to the global steel industry

Its main customers are blast furnace steel producers located in Europe, South America, and Asia

Warrior Met Coal is a leading U.S.-based producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, supplying critical raw materials to the global steel industry. The company leverages underground mining operations in Alabama to serve a diversified international customer base. Its strategic focus on metallurgical coal positions it as a key supplier to steelmakers seeking reliable, high-grade input materials.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s interesting that Warrior’s underlying business is arguably in its strongest operational position in years. First-quarter revenue climbed 53% to $458.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA surged 263% to $143.4 million as the Blue Creek mine ramped production. The company also posted record quarterly sales volumes of 3.0 million short tons and cut cash cost of sales per ton by 14% to $96.17.



The bigger question for investors is coal pricing. Management acknowledged continued pressure from global oversupply and trade uncertainty, particularly tied to China, but Warrior still reaffirmed full-year guidance and now has its massive Blue Creek buildout largely behind it.



Ultimately, this sale looks like a classic case of trimming into strength after a massive run rather than a sign that Warrior Met Coal’s core story is breaking down. The stock has nearly doubled over the past year, and after that kind of outperformance, some managers are naturally going to lock in gains, especially in a cyclical commodity business where sentiment can swing fast.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AerCap. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $60 calls on AerCap. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.