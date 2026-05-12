This $4 Million Bet Shows Growing Confidence in 10x Genomics as Stock Surges 116%

Key Points

Quantedge Capital added 212,600 shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $4.25 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.52 million, reflecting both the share addition and stock price appreciation.

This change represents a 2.32% shift in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

After the trade, Quantedge holds 416,553 shares valued at $8.84 million.

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On May 12, 2026, Quantedge Capital disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it bought 212,600 shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), an estimated $4.25 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 12, 2026, Quantedge Capital increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 212,600 shares. The estimated value of this purchase is $4.25 million, using the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s value at quarter-end increased by $5.52 million, reflecting both the share addition and changes in market price.

What else to know

The resulting stake represents 4.84% of Quantedge’s 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:PVH: $32.40 million (17.7% of AUM) NYSE:HLF: $28.29 million (15.5% of AUM) NYSE:BWA: $19.09 million (10.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:TXG: $8.84 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSE:ADNT: $7.91 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, 10x Genomics shares were priced at $20.50, up 116% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 26% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $2.64 billion Revenue (TTM) $638.78 million Net Income (TTM) ($22.66 million) Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $20.50

Company snapshot

10x Genomics offers instruments, consumables, and software for single cell analysis, spatial gene expression, and multiomic profiling, with primary revenue from sales of proprietary laboratory equipment and consumables.

The firm operates a product-driven business model, generating recurring revenue through the sale of consumables used with installed instruments and ongoing software support.

It targets academic institutions, government research labs, and biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies engaged in advanced biological research.

10x Genomics is a leading provider of advanced life science tools, enabling high-resolution analysis of biological systems at scale. The company leverages proprietary microfluidics and genomics technologies to support cutting-edge research in genomics and cellular biology. Its integrated platform and strong presence in research institutions position it as a key enabler in the rapidly evolving field of single-cell and spatial biology.

What this transaction means for investors

10x Genomics’ recent performance hasn’t been perfect, but the latest earnings release gave investors some reasons to be bullish, and Quantedge appears to be positioning for growth tied to next-generation spatial biology and AI-driven drug discovery. While reported first-quarter revenue dipped 3% to $150.8 million, excluding one-time litigation revenue from last year, sales actually grew 9%. Gross margin improved to 70%, while operating expenses fell 15%, helping narrow the company’s operating loss substantially.



The bigger story may be product momentum. 10x recently launched Atera, which CEO Serge Saxonov called “the most significant product introduction” in company history. The platform is designed for spatial whole-transcriptome analysis at single-cell resolution, an area many researchers believe could become foundational for AI-powered biological modeling and precision medicine.



Now, it’ll matter whether 10x can execute on sustained commercial growth. The company still isn’t profitable, but with nearly $540 million in cash and marketable securities, it has the balance sheet to keep investing aggressively while competitors pull back.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 10x Genomics. The Motley Fool recommends BorgWarner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.