4 Medical Stocks to Buy as Rate Hike Cycle Nears End

In its March FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve decided to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, taking the fund rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%. This is the highest level since late 2007. Nevertheless, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the rate hike cycle is drawing to a close.

March FOMC Meeting

The Federal Reserve's latest projection suggests that the terminal interest rate at the end of 2023 will be 5.125%. This implies that just one more 25-basis point increase in the benchmark lending rate will complete this cycle. A sudden spike in the inflation rate in January and a series of strong economic data for January and February led Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to state that the higher interest regime will continue for a longer period of time. Some Fed officials estimated the terminal interest rate to be 5.375% or more at the end of 2023.

But given the liquidity crisis in the banking sector, market participants have been highly concerned about the possibility of a recession this year. Consequently, the Fed has adopted a more dovish stance and signaled that the Fed funds rate will be reduced by 0.8% in 2024, with an additional 1.2% cut expected in 2025. A rate cut in 2023 is unlikely.

Medical Stocks Likely to Gain

Rising interest rates can have wide-ranging impacts on medical companies, including increased borrowing costs, and reduced investment and M&A activity. Higher rates can also have a potential impact on valuation and stock prices, consumer spending, and result in changes in healthcare policy and regulations.

Overall, the impact of rising interest rates on medical companies will depend on the specific circumstances and dynamics of the healthcare industry at a given time. With the central bank stating that rate hike is approaching its end, medical stocks are likely to gain in the short to mid-term.

We have narrowed our search to four U.S.-based medical stocks with attractive valuations — Harrow Health HROW, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. LSTA, Ocuphire Pharma OCUP and Prenetics Global PRE. These stocks have strong growth potential for 2023 and have seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our four picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health is an eyecare pharmaceutical company, focusing on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies. HROW offers ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounded medications. HROW also provides IHEEZO, a chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel, and ophthalmic medicines, including IOPIDINE and MOXEZA and MAXITROL eye drops.

The stock price of Harrow Health has surged 44.1% so far this year.

Zacks Rank #1 Harrow Health has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 56.3% and 520%, respectively, for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 121.4% over the past 30 days. The stock price of HROW is currently trading at a 4.9% discount from its 52-week high.

Harrow Health, Inc. Price

Harrow Health, Inc. price | Harrow Health, Inc. Quote

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is involved in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. The company's principal product candidate includes LSTA1.

The stock price of Lisata Therapeutics has surged 25.7% so far this year.

Zacks Rank #1 Lisata has an expected earnings growth rate of 12% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6% over the past 30 days. The stock price of LSTA is currently trading at a 72.8% discount from its 52-week high.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. price | Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Ocuphire Pharma is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company's product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330.

The stock price of Ocuphire has surged 47% so far this year.

Zacks Rank #2 Ocuphire has an expected earnings growth rate of 31.4% for the current quarter (ending March 2023). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 10% over the past 30 days. The stock price of OCUP is currently trading at a 3.2% discount from its 52-week high.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Price

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. price | Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Quote

Prenetics Global is involved in genomic and diagnostic testing, which is disrupting and decentralizing healthcare with a focus on prevention, diagnostics and personalized care. It develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening and provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point-of-care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing.

The stock price of Prenetics Global has declined 53.3% so far this year.

Zacks Rank #1 Prenetics Global has an expected earnings growth rate of (103.9%) and more than 1000% for the current year and 2024, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 88.9% over the past 30 days. PRE stock is currently trading at an 89.4% discount from its 52-week high.

Prenetics Global Limited Price

Prenetics Global Limited price | Prenetics Global Limited Quote

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.