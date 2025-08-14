4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

The Zacks Medical - Products industry is likely to remain under pressure through the rest of 2025. While procedural volumes are stable, growth is slowing and high-cost, advanced procedures face adoption and funding hurdles. Capital spending is uneven, with longer sales cycles and reliance on expensive technologies creating risks. Innovation in electrophysiology, structural heart, and AI imaging is struggling to translate into consistent revenues amid regulatory delays, competition and payer scrutiny.

Emerging markets face policy headwinds, notably China’s margin-eroding volume-based procurement. Tariffs, component shortages, COVID testing declines and product discontinuations are further squeezing margins. Without a clear demand rebound or easing cost pressures, the risks led to continued underperformance for the sector.

However, industry participants, such as Envista Holdings NVST, BioLife Solutions BLFS, InfuSystems Holdings INFU and MariMed MRMD, have adapted to changing consumer preferences, and most of them are witnessing a rise in their share price. These companies also carry a favorable Zacks Rank.

Industry Description

The industry includes companies that provide medical products and cutting-edge technologies for healthcare services. These companies are primarily focused on research and development and cater to vital therapeutic areas like cardiovascular, nephrology and urology devices.

The increase in procedure volumes is driving sales, particularly for surgical products and services. At the same time, cost-cutting measures are helping companies improve their bottom-line performance.

However, the industry’s profitability picture is under significant strain. Tariff-related expenses are cutting into margins, forcing companies into complex and costly supply-chain restructuring. Persistent component shortages, though less widespread than in prior years, continue to create inefficiencies and constrain output in certain product lines. Additionally, the sharp drop in COVID-relate

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Medical Products Industry

AI, Medical Mechatronics & Robotics: The increasing adoption of minimally invasive, robot-assisted surgeries, automated home care, IT-driven patient management, and value-based payment models underscores the rising influence of AI in the Medical Products sector. At the forefront is mechatronics — a fusion of electronics, machine learning, and mechanical engineering — driving innovation across the industry. Companies are making significant progress in AI, robotics, and medical mechatronics, with robotic surgical platforms enabling less invasive procedures and reducing patient trauma.

Meanwhile, 3D printing is reshaping the landscape, now used to produce stem cells, blood vessels, heart tissue, prosthetics and skin. These advances highlight the sector’s transformative shift toward precision, personalization and improved clinical outcomes.

Rising Demand for IVD: The COVID-19 pandemic led to a rise in global demand for diagnostic testing kits to curb the spread of the virus. Testing became a pressing need, leading to a shift in the IVD product pipeline, with many rapid, point-of-care devices entering development. Diagnostic kit manufacturers not only received emergency use authorization from the FDA but also bolstered production to help address testing shortages. Industry players anticipate significant demand for rapid diagnostic testing in the future and are poised to capitalize on this opportunity.

Emerging Markets Hold Promise: Driven by growing medical awareness and rising economic prosperity, emerging economies are experiencing strong demand for medical products. Factors such as aging populations, more relaxed regulatory environments, affordable skilled labor, increasing household wealth, and government investment in healthcare infrastructure make these markets highly attractive to global medical device companies.

Zacks Industry Rank

The Zacks Medical Products industry falls within the broader Zacks Medicalsector.

It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #149, which places it in the bottom 39% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few medical product stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Performance

While the industry has outperformed its own sector, it has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the past year.

Stocks in this industry have collectively risen 5.1% against the Zacks Medical sector’s decline of 19.9%. The S&P 500 has increased 17.2% in the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance





Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing medical stocks, the industry is currently trading at 21.4X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.9X and the sector’s 18.5X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 27.4X and as low as 17.9X, with the median being at 22X, as the charts show.

Price-to-Earnings Forward Twelve Months (F12M)

Price-to-Earnings Forward Twelve Months (F12M)





4 Promising Medical Product Stocks

Envista Holdings enters the second half of 2025 with momentum from a solid first-half performance, supported by diversified growth across equipment, consumables, and specialty products. Continued strength in orthodontics, particularly Brackets & Wires and Spark Clear Aligners, will be augmented by product launches like Spark Retainers, AI-enhanced DTX Studio Clinic and Implant Direct scanning solutions. Penetration into dental service organizations (DSOs) and double-digit growth in emerging markets remain key levers.

Operational improvements, including a 15% G&A reduction and manufacturing expansion in Suzhou, China, support margin resilience and local-for-local supply strategies. Pricing actions and cost controls are expected to offset tariff pressures, while acquisitions add incremental growth. Strong demand in infection prevention, diagnostics, and implants should continue, with the third quarter benefiting from Spark Deferral revenue. Stable dental market conditions, coupled with strategic investments in sales, marketing, and R&D, position Envista to deliver on its raised guidance for 2025.

For this Brea, CA-based company, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pinned at $2.61 billion. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share. NVST delivered a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 16.50%. Presently, the company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Price and Consensus: NVST

BioLife Solutionis set to benefit from strong demand recovery in cell and gene therapy (CGT) tools, as customer manufacturing activity continues to normalize. The recent integration of Astero, Sexton, and other acquired technologies expands its bioproduction solutions portfolio, allowing deeper penetration into high-growth biopharma segments. Expansion of the cryo-storage services footprint, particularly through the SciSafe network, positions the company to capture more recurring revenues.

Efforts to optimize manufacturing capacity and reduce COGS should support margin expansion. New product launches in media and biopreservation, alongside an expanded international sales presence, will help address broader customer needs. Strategic partnerships with therapy developers are expected to drive higher adoption of integrated workflow solutions. While macro uncertainty and biotech funding volatility remain potential headwinds, BioLife’s diversified portfolio, operational efficiencies and exposure to commercial-stage CGT programs provide a solid foundation for growth through year-end.

For this Bothell, WA-based company, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. The consensus estimate for earnings indicates growth of 171.4%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.61%, on average. Presently, the company sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price and Consensus: BLFS

InfuSystem Holdings’ growth trajectory in the second half of 2025 is anchored in its Device Solutions and Patient Services segments. Expansion of oncology and wound care programs, coupled with growing demand for infusion pumps and related disposables, is expected to lift volumes. The company is capitalizing on the broader adoption of negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) through partnerships with large healthcare providers.

A stronger equipment rental base and fleet optimization efforts should further enhance recurring revenue streams. INFU is also investing in service coverage expansion and technology upgrades to improve customer experience and retention. Operational efficiencies from centralized distribution and maintenance hubs are set to reduce turnaround times and lower costs. The integration of new payer contracts and an expanding referral network will support top-line growth. Risks include reimbursement changes and hospital capital spending constraints, but INFU’s recurring revenue model and expanding therapeutic reach are positioned to offset these pressures in the near term. Currently, INFU sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

For this Rochester Hills, MI-based company, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $144.2 million. The consensus mark for loss is pinned at 26 cents per share. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 79.17%.

Price and Consensus: INFU

MariMed’s growth in the remainder of 2025 will be driven by retail expansion, wholesale penetration and new product innovation in the cannabis sector. The opening of new dispensaries in high-traffic markets, along with remodeling existing locations to improve customer flow, is expected to boost sales. The company is scaling cultivation capacity and optimizing yields to meet growing demand while lowering production costs. Expansion of branded product lines, including edibles and wellness offerings, should strengthen shelf presence and margins. Wholesale growth is supported by increasing distribution agreements across multiple states.

Investments in automation and processing technology aim to improve consistency and efficiency. Regulatory developments in key states, particularly around adult-use legalization, could provide an upside catalyst. While the industry faces pricing pressure and regulatory uncertainty, MariMed’s vertically integrated model, brand strength, and disciplined capital allocation are set to underpin growth in the second half of the year. Currently, MRMD sports a Zacks Rank #1.

For this Springfield, MA-based company, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 loss is pinned at 3 cents per share. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 50.00%.

Price and Consensus: MRMD

