4 Medical Device Stocks to Buy for Healthy Returns in 2026

2025 brought ups and downs for the MedTech industry. Under President Trump’s second term, shifting trade policies, including new and heightened threats of tariffs, sanctions and other restrictions, created significant uncertainties. Retaliatory moves from non-U.S. governments challenged companies with overseas manufacturing footprints. Firms catering to academic, pharma and biotech, government, as well as hospital end markets, have been impacted by reduced federal funding, constraining demand for their products and services. On top of that, supply-chain disruptions, inflation and geopolitical tensions across Ukraine, the Middle East and Asia continued to weigh on operations and cash flows.

Despite these headwinds, 2025 delivered several encouraging signals that set a constructive foundation for 2026. According to the EY report, the MedTech industry generated $584 billion in revenues in 2025, marking its seventh consecutive year of top-line growth. M&A activity shifted toward fewer but larger deals, with average transaction size rising 11% from 2024. Companies targeting areas such as pulsed field ablation, structural heart, robotics and diabetes continue to outpace peers through innovation and expanding into high-growth markets.

Rapid technological progress remains a cornerstone for the industry. R&D teams are increasingly embedding data science, AI/machine learning (ML) into products and workflows, intensifying competition. With AI laws and regulations taking shape worldwide, the application of these technologies continues to evolve rapidly. Year to date through September 2025, the FDA’s list of AI-enabled device authorizations included more than 250 devices, with Radiology taking the lead.

Against this backdrop, the industry enters 2026 with improving visibility and durable secular tailwinds. Companies such as Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Boston Scientific BSX, Insulet PODD and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX are likely to be on investors’ radars, as they advance next-generation technologies and scale platforms positioned to deliver above-market revenue growth in an increasingly innovation-driven MedTech landscape.

3 Medical Advances in Spotlight This Year

Regenerative Medicine: Regenerative medicine is an emerging field with strong potential for treating and even curing numerous injuries and diseases. It leverages stem cells and other technologies — such as engineered biomaterials and gene editing — to rebuild damaged cells, tissues or organs.Several stem cell-based approaches are under development globally, with some already progressing into clinical trials.

Digital Twins: Central to many healthcare breakthroughs, Digital Twins are virtual replications of physical objects, processes or even a patient that leverage sensors, analytics and machine learning. These integrate patient-specific data to allow simulation of physiological responses to medical interventions and personalize treatment strategies. Data Bridge Market Research forecasts the market to expand at a 16.6% CAGR between 2025 and 2032.

AI-Powered Robotic Surgery: Robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) initially widened the reach of minimally invasive procedures by improving visualization and dexterity. The AI integration now enables time decision support, predictive analytics, and semi-autonomous actions in the operating room. A study published in the Journal of Robotic Surgery found that AI-assisted robotic surgeries demonstrated a 25% reduction in operative time and a 30% decrease in intraoperative complications compared to manual methods.

4 Medical Device Stocks to Bet On

The global medical device market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.94% from 2026 to 2035, as per analysis by Precedence Research. The companies we have listed carry either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), with favorable earnings and revenue growth outlooks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci surgical systemsenable a broad range of surgical procedures using a minimally invasive approach. In the third quarter of 2025, Intuitive Surgical placed the first Da Vinci 5, its most advanced and integrated multiport robotic-assisted surgical system, in Japan and Europe. Further, the first full quarter of broad U.S. da Vinci 5 availability drove increased demand for system upgrades and dual consoles. The Da Vinci Single Port (“SP”) procedures continue to gain traction, reflecting growth in Korea, early progress across international markets, and initial domestic use of the SP stapler in colorectal and thoracic procedures. In October 2025, the FDA cleared da Vinci SP for use in inguinal hernia repair, cholecystectomy and appendectomy procedures.

ISRG sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.For 2026, revenues are expected to grow 14.3%, whereas earnings per share (EPS) are expected to rise 11.2%. The company’s return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.1%, outpacing the industry’s -21.7%.

Insulet

Insulet is building momentum with its Omnipod portfolio.The company’s third-quarter revenues exceeded $700 million for the first time, supported by strong retention and record new Podders across both U.S. and international markets, including continued acceleration in the Type 2 market. Recently, it received FDA 510(k) clearance for key enhancements to Omnipod 5, offering a lower 100 mg/dL Target Glucose option and a more seamless automated experience. Omnipod 5 with Dexcom’s G7 CGM sensor is available in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Italy, and with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor in Australia. More Omnipod 5 rollouts are planned in 2026, while Libre 3 integration in the United States remains on track for the first half of 2026.

PODD holds a Zacks Rank #2. For 2026, its revenues and EPS are expected to grow 19.8% and 26.3%, respectively. The company’s historical five-year earnings growth rate is 161.2%, significantly above the industry’s -0.5% growth.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific’sWATCHMAN device has set the standard in Left Atrial Appendage Closure over the last 20 years and is gaining from the accelerated adoption of concomitant procedures in the United States. In the third quarter of 2025, it received NMPA approval for the WATCHMAN FLX Pro device and recently began commercial launch. Boston Scientific also continues to gain shares in the Electrophysiology market, supported by the FARAPULSE pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology. In July 2025, FARAPULSE received FDA approval for expanded labeling for use in the treatment of drug-refractory, symptomatic, persistent atrial fibrillation. The company is also in the early stage of launching the Intracept in Europe, building on its robust contribution in the U.S. pain franchise.

BSX presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.For 2026, revenues and EPS are expected to jump 11.1% and 13.6%, respectively. The company has a historical five-year earnings growth rate of 21.8% compared to the industry’s -0.5% growth rate.

IDEXX Laboratories

Our final pick is IDEXX Laboratories, whosestrong execution in the Companion Animal Group business and recent innovations are driving solid financial results. The launch of IDEXX's Catalyst Cortisol Test marks the third menu expansion for the Catalyst platform in under a year, furthering diagnostic capabilities available to veterinary practices at the point-of-care. Further, the IDEXX inVue Dx Cellular Analyzer represents one of the most successful product rollouts in the company’s history. This year, the company also launched Cancer Dx, a first-of-its-kind diagnostic panel with early detection of lymphoma in dogs, targeting the 20 million dogs at higher risk for cancer in North America. IDEXX plans to expand the Cancer Dx franchise in 2026 by adding mast cell tumor and also introducing it in international markets.

IDXX carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s2026 revenues and EPS are likely to increase 8.9% and 11.6%, respectively. Historically, its five-year earnings growth rate stands at 14.6%, outperforming the industry’s 6.2% growth rate.

