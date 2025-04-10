4 Luxury Gifts To Buy at Walmart in April — for a Loved One or Yourself

Buying a luxury item means something different to everyone. For some, it’s a well-made piece of jewelry. For others, it’s a new set of towels or upgrades for the backyard.

While Walmart is often known for everyday essentials, it also carries a selection of luxury gifts to treat yourself or someone you love.

Auriga Rope Chain Necklace

Price: $1,229.99

This beautiful 10k yellow gold Auriga Rope Chain Necklace for women is an elegant gift for someone special. Made from high-quality precious metals and polished to perfection, this necklace has a timeless rope design and can be worn for any occasion. The quality and unique craftsmanship of this piece assure that it will be a lasting addition to any collection.

BNM Egyptian Cotton Luxury Towel Set

Price: $100.30

Wrap yourself up in plush comfort with the BNM Egyptian Cotton Luxury Towel Set, which includes three washcloths, three hand towels and three bath towels. The set is crafted from 100% Egyptian cotton and is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning the material is free from harmful substances and was produced sustainably. These towels offer a soft, substantial feel and feature a plush terry loop design that absorbs moisture quickly.

NewAge Outdoor Kitchen

Price: $4,429.99

Enjoy your backyard more with a luxe NewAge Outdoor Kitchen, which comes equipped with a sink with a fold-down faucet and under-cabinet storage, a trash and recycle bin, a beverage chilling drawer and an adjustable wine rack.

It also includes a dedicated cabinet area for your grill, with rear access ports for gas lines, plus a bar center and a protective cover. The bar center features an ice tray, four garnish trays and dividers for bar tools.

The grill cabinet supports up to 500 pounds and includes a fixed shelf, pull-out propane tray and lock.

All cabinets and countertops are made from stainless steel for easy maintenance, and soft-close hinges help reduce wear on the double-walled doors.

Sophia & William Wicker Patio Furniture Set

Price: $1,540.99

The stunning, multifunctional 8-piece Sophia & William Wicker Patio Furniture Set comes with a sofa, four chairs, two ottomans and a fire pit table.

The light-blue upholstery is water-repellent, stain-resistant and allows for oil-release from the fabric making it easy to clean and maintain. The ottomans can be used as footrests, extra seating or small tables.

When the fire pit isn’t in use, it converts into a coffee table, lounge bar or dining surface.

Each piece is built with a heavy-duty steel frame coated for weather protection and wrapped in durable, weather-resistant rattan made to last.

