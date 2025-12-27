4 Luxury Cars Poised for Price Drops in 2026 — Should You Wait?

Luxury cars aren’t known for having a low price tag — and this probably won’t change anytime soon.

“It is unlikely you will find cars with a price drop in 2026,” said Chris Pyle, an auto expert with JustAnswer and certified mechanic. He based this prediction on a variety of factors, such as the cost of parts, union employees, delivery expenses, innovative car features and tariffs.

When You’ll Find a Great Deal on a Luxury Car

“You may find a dealership that is willing to make a good deal to get vehicles moving more often whereas they reduce the price,” he said, “but rarely are they going to get into a scenario where they break even, and never will they take a loss.”

If you’re planning to buy a luxury car in 2026, he recommended waiting until right before the next model year comes out.

“A dealer is more willing to lower the price in the negotiations to free up funds and space on the lot for the new models coming in,” he said.

Despite his overall prediction, he said a few luxury cars could potentially come down in price. Keep reading to find out which models made his list.

BMW 2 Series

2026 Starting MSRP: $39,600

Available in three models — 2 Series Coupe, 2 Series Gran Coupe and M2 Coupe — the BMW 2 Series is both posh and sporty. Features vary by model and trim, but all offer standard BMW perks like an interior touchscreen, illuminated trim, the Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, BMQ Digital Key Plus and wireless device charging.

Overall, the BMW 2 Series is fun to drive, handles well and has a very well-crafted interior, Pyle said.

Audi A3

2026 Starting MSRP: $40,100

Go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6 seconds in the Audi A3 Premium 40 TFSI quattro S tronic — baseline trim. Equipped with the Audi Signature Care three-year scheduled maintenance plan, 17-inch 5-V-spoke design wheels with all-season tires, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles and a keyless engine start and stop feature, this luxury car offers both confidence and style.

Pyle said the Audi A3 is fun to drive.

“It feels like you are in a sports car, but it is a sedan,” he said.

Lexus IS

2025 Starting MSRP: $41,830

The 2026 Lexus IS is getting a new look inside and out. The updated version of this sport sedan will be available in the IS 350 model, with two trim choices — F Sport Design and F Sport.

“It is very sharp-looking from the outside and has a few different engine options to get the car price lower,” Pyle said.

Mercedes-Benz CLA

2026 Starting MSRP: $42,750

A longtime member of the luxury car market, the Mercedes-Benz CLA comes in two different models — the CLA Coupe and AMG CLA Coupe — each with multiple trims.

Pyle said the Mercedes-Benz CLA has some upscale electronics and offers a sporty feel, despite not having an especially large engine.

The CLA Coupe — the baseline model — is equipped with a variety of attractive features, such as a standard panorama roof, multiple driving modes, an all-digital cockpit and a virtual voice assistant that responds to your natural voice.

