4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Refine Your Portfolio

Investors always try to hit the jackpot while picking stocks. But striking the right chord each time is not easy unless you are blessed with Midas touch. When it comes to the investment market, experts consider value style as one of the most effective approaches. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that have good things going for them at a time when they have been beaten down by some external factors. For now, the Russia and Ukraine conflict, supply chain bottlenecks and soaring inflation have taken the sheen out of the stock market.



There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength but a random selection of ratios cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, we recommend Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) as one of the key metrics. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per share basis – the lower the number, the better. Signet Jewelers Limited SIG, Marathon Oil Corporation MRO, ArcBest Corporation ARCB and Unum Group UNM and boast a low P/CF ratio.

Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health

Questions may arise as to why we are considering the Price to Cash Flow valuation metric, when the most widely used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly reflecting the financial health of a company.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.



A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, shell out for its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Strategy?

An investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.



Here are the parameters for selecting true value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to its peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio the more attractive the stock is.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 11 stocks that qualified the screening:



Signet, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 8% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Signet's current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.1% and 1.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. SIG has a Value Score of A. The stock has declined 23.3% in the past year.



Marathon Oil Corporation, which is engaged in the exploration, production and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #2 and an expected EPS growth rate of 14.4% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 47.4% and 219.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Marathon Oil Corporation has a Value Score of A. Shares of MRO have risen 69.5% in the past year.



ArcBest Corporation, which provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 23.8% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcBest Corporation's current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 34% and 59.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ARCB has a Value Score of A. The stock has jumped 17.9% in the past year.



Unum Group, which provides financial protection benefit solutions, has a Zacks Rank #2 and an expected EPS growth rate of 11.9% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 0.7% and 17.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Unum Group has a Value Score of A. Shares of UNM have gained 17.4% in the past year.



