4 Low P/CF Stocks to Navigate Market Volatility in 2023

The year 2022 has not been benevolent enough toward investors, thanks to record-level inflation and geopolitical tensions. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine pushed commodity prices through the roof, leaving the Fed with no option but to raise the benchmark interest rate. Soaring inflation, higher cost of borrowings and the ongoing conflict have kept investors on their toes.



Market pundits do not expect any drastic change in the economic scenario, at least in the first half of 2023. While the Fed’s recent action to lower the magnitude of the rate hike came as a breather, worries about a slowing economy prevail. So, while you modify your portfolio to cope with the changing market scenario and continued monetary policy tightening, market pundits are placing their bets on value stocks.



Investment in stocks made on diligent value analysis is usually considered one of the best practices. In value investing, investors pick stocks that are cheap but fundamentally sound. There are a number of ratios to identify value stocks, but none alone can conclusively determine their inherent potential.



Each ratio helps an investor understand a particular aspect of the company’s business. One such ratio, Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF), can work wonders in stock picking if used prudently. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis – the lower the number, the better. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, ASGN Incorporated ASGN, Unum Group UNM and AerCap Holdings N.V. AER boast a low P/CF ratio.

Why P/CF Ratio?

You must be wondering why we are considering this when the most widely used valuation metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, one of the important factors that make P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company’s financial health.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. Then again, cash flow is quite reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company generates and how effectively management is deploying the same.



A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally undertake shareholder-friendly moves. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which, in turn, lowers its flexibility to support these endeavors.



However, an investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and take into account the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chances of falling into a value trap.

The Bargain Hunting Strategy

Here are the parameters for selecting true value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to its peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio the more attractive the stock is.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio gives a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 10 stocks that qualified the screening:



Sterling Infrastructure, which is engaged in transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions, sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 18% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 21.2% and 46.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Sterling Infrastructure has a Value Score of B. The stock has jumped 22.2% in the past year.



ASGN Incorporated, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 14.1% for three-five years. ASGN Incorporated has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASGN’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 10.6% and 19.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ASGN has a Value Score of A. The stock has declined 34.8% in the past year.



Unum Group, which provides financial protection benefit solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an expected EPS growth rate of 12.2% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 0.6% and 43.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Unum Group has a Value Score of A. Shares of UNM have gained 66.3% in the past year.



AerCap, a global leader in aviation leasing, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 8.2% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AerCap’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 35% and 23.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AER has a Value Score of A. The stock has declined 12% in the past year.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

