4 Little Luxuries To Buy From Trader Joe’s in November

Fall is officially here, which means it is time for the holidays and to get cozy. The best place to head for that is Trader Joe’s, which offers tons of grocery and household products at money-saving prices, even some considered “little luxuries.” If you are looking for a way to treat yourself this November, you will definitely want to head over to Trader Joe’s and make sure you add these specialty items to your shopping list.

Here are four little luxuries to buy from Trader Joe’s in November.

©Trader Joe’s

Seasoning Blend

Price: $2.99

Trader Joe’s Everything But Leftovers Seasoning Blend is a low-cost way to elevate any meal at only $2.99 a bottle. “Now this should be a staple in every household,” said Alexander Ketter, consumer and savings expert at Coupons.com.

“It’s a small luxury that can transform everyday cooking into something special, especially as we head into the festive months,” Ketter added. “With its low price tag and long shelf life, it’s an easy, worthwhile addition to your pantry.”

©Trader Joe’s

Speculoos Cookie Butter

Price: $3.99

Clay Cary, senior trends analyst at CouponFollow, highlighted how Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter contains crushed cookies that have been processed into a smooth paste.

“This paste can either be used as a spread on your toasted bread or as an apple and banana dip,” Cary added. “Honestly speaking, it’s better [to enjoy it] straight from the container using a spoon. The price usually ranges from $4 to $5.”

©Trader Joe’s

Bath Fizzer

Price: $4.99

Looking for a way to unwind at bath time this November? Trader Joe’s has just what you need with the Honey Hydration Bath Fizzer.

“[It] is a limited time product that is the perfect addition to your self-care routine at under $5. Another great gift idea that adds luxury without the high price tag,” Cary said.

©Trader Joe’s

Cold Brew Coffee

Price: $8.99

“As we know, takeaway coffees are very expensive, sometimes you’re spending $5 to $10 on one cup of coffee,” Ketter said. “For many people, coffee is usually part of their daily routine, but with the prices hiking, it’s now become something we’ve had to cut down on.”

The Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate from Trader Joe’s, in Ketter’s opinion, is a smart luxury for a coffee lover. “You can brew it hot or cold and you can use it in baking, so you’re saving yourself the cost of multiple takeaway coffees while still getting that barista quality,” Ketter added.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

