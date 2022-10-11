4 Little-Known Perks of WIC Benefits

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is one of the most successful federally funded nutrition programs in the country, helping millions of families since its inception in 1974. Many people know that it provides food assistance to low-income pregnant and postpartum women and children under five years of age. But the program actually offers a bunch of lesser-known benefits as well. Here are four you may not be familiar with.

1. Breastfeeding education and support

The WIC program offers a number of online resources to help women who are interested in breastfeeding their babies. These include educational articles, videos, and courses. There are also resources for grandparents and partners who want to learn how to provide support to those breastfeeding.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

The program also provides women with free breast pumps in many cases, along with advice on how to pump and store breast milk if they choose to do so.

2. Nutrition education

WIC recipients will complete a nutrition evaluation as part of their application process to determine their eligibility. Program coordinators then use this information to determine where a family needs help. Then, they tailor their teaching strategy to suit their target audience.

Nutrition counseling can come in the form of one-on-one discussions, but you can also find a lot of great advice on the program's website. In addition, some clinics offer classes on infant and child nutrition, nutrition during pregnancy, stages of child development, and more.

3. Coupons for fresh, locally grown produce

The WIC program's Project FRESH provides recipients with coupons they can use each year to purchase fresh, locally grown produce from farmers, farmers markets, or roadside stands. These coupons are available to adults and children participating in the WIC program, but not for infants.

This program isn't available everywhere, so check with your WIC program coordinator to learn if this is an option for you. In addition, not all farmers or farmers markets participate in this program, so it's important to check that yours does before making any purchases. This is a great way to stock up on seasonal fruits and veggies at a price that's easier on your bank account.

4. Referrals to other services

As part of the WIC application process, program coordinators will screen you and help you identify other programs that could help improve your family's health and finances. These include:

Medicaid

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits

Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF)

Literacy services

Parenting classes

Early childhood intervention (ECI)

Taking advantage of these additional resources, as necessary, can make a significant difference to parents and children over the long term. If you qualify for any other services, your WIC program coordinator can help you figure out what you need to do to apply for these benefits.

The WIC program only provides assistance for a short period of time, so it's best to take full advantage of it while you can. If you have any questions about the services described above or the program in general, don't hesitate to reach out to your program coordinator to learn more.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Kailey Hagen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.