4 Little-Known Perks of a Sam's Club Plus Membership

In October, Sam's Club will raise its membership fees for the first time in nine years. The standard annual club membership will increase from $45 to $50, while the Sam's Club Plus membership will jump from $100 to $110. Before you make a final decision about upgrading, though, take a look at some of the lesser-known perks of a Plus membership.

1. Convenience

Let's say Sam's Club doesn't have something you want in stock, but it's there in the savings event catalog. Being a Plus member means Sam's will ship it to you for free. And if you're one of those people who doesn't enjoy going out to stores, Sam's can ship just about any non-perishable food to your home (a few exclusions do apply).

2. Early morning shopping

Want to stop in for some early morning shopping before the throngs hit the aisles? A Plus membership allows you to do that. If you're not someone who enjoys crowds, this perk alone may tempt you to upgrade your membership.

3. Curbside pickup

If you became accustomed to curbside pickup during the pandemic, you'll appreciate that your membership allows you to drive up, have your purchases loaded into your car, and drive away.

4. Discounts

One of the primary reasons to join Sam's Club is for the discounts. However, Plus members enjoy even lower prices on some goods and services. A Plus member who takes advantage of these discounts can not only recoup the money they spent to upgrade their membership, but they can also wind up with a little extra money in the bank.

Optical

Plus members who purchase a complete pair of prescription eyeglasses (or sunglasses) at the regular price receive 20% off. This offer does not apply to those who use vision insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. The sweet news is that there are no other limits on this offer.

Prescription

There's no denying that prescription prices in the U.S. are out of control. Sam's Club is one of the companies working to rectify the problem. Not only do Plus members receive up to 30% off select prescriptions, but Sam's Club offers more than 600 medications for $10 or less. Some generic prescriptions are free.

Tires

Anyone who drives a car eventually needs to replace the tires. Plus members receive $40 off the cost of installation any time all four of their tires are replaced.

Money back

A huge selling point of the Sam's Club Plus membership is that cardholders get 2% back on all qualifying purchases. If you're buying for a business or regularly stocking up for a family at home, 2% back adds up fast.

All of this on top of the standard Sam's Club benefits

In addition to the perks offered by a Plus membership, members have access to everything that comes along with a basic annual membership. This includes:

One card for the member and a free, complimentary card for another member of the household.

The ability to add up to eight additional members at a reduced rate of $45.

Instant savings throughout the year.

Scan & Go service. With Scan & Go, you can skip the cash registers. All you need to do is download Sam's mobile app, scan the barcode on the products you're putting in your cart, pay for your purchases, and show your mobile receipt at the door.

An even deeper discount

If you're on the fence about joining Sam's Club, this may help. Anyone who joins before Oct. 16, 2022, will receive a $45 gift card to use on their next in-club purchase of $45 or more. If you plan on shopping regularly at Sam's Club anyway, it's like getting $45 off your membership fee.

As we wait for inflation to cool, it pays to save money in any way possible. For some households, that means sticking with the big box stores.

