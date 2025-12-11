4 Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Tips To Save Money Instead of Overspending

It’s December, and the final countdown to Christmas has begun. If you’re just now getting around to working on your holiday shopping list, don’t panic. There are still sales to be had and gifts that don’t require expedited shipping, so you can shop on a budget without letting your friends and family know you procrastinated.

Here are the best tips to help you save money on gifts if you’re behind on your holiday shopping.

Take Advantage of Upcoming Sale Days

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean holiday deals and discounts have also expired. There are still ways to save on days like Green Monday, Free Shipping Day and Super Saturday. Make sure to schedule accordingly and get everything on your list that you have hopefully checked twice.

Use Your New Credit Card To Earn a Cash-Back Bonus

If you’ve recently received a new credit card that offers a welcome bonus, holiday shopping is the perfect time to earn it. For example, Chase Freedom Flex is offering a $200 bonus and 5% cash back when you spend a certain amount on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Note that this strategy is only a good idea if you can pay off your purchases at the end of the billing cycle to avoid interest. Racking up credit card debt and paying interest is not a wise financial move, especially with the new year right around the corner.

Opt for Gift Cards

Gift cards are a great way to stay on budget because you can often customize them for any amount. You can get gift cards for practically any retailer or restaurant now, as well as services like Netflix, Spotify, Hulu and Audible. So if it’s down to the last minute and you’re drawing a blank, consider going the gift card route.

Additionally, keep an eye out for bonus promotions, as many retailers and restaurants will be offering bonus cards with select gift card purchases, so you can treat yourself while also shopping for others.

Pay Attention to Shipping Times

When placing orders online, the shipping time should never be assumed (even for Amazon Prime orders). Before you check out, read estimated shipping times carefully. If the quoted shipping time is longer than you’d like, opt for in-store or curbside pickup, if available.

Plus, really consider before you pay extra for expedited shipping. It’s possible your gift won’t arrive by Christmas — even if the delivery is guaranteed — and you’ll waste your money.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

