4 Last-Minute Gifts You Can Buy at Costco

Some people insist on having their holiday shopping done before Thanksgiving rolls around. Others prefer to wait for Black Friday and other such shopping events to kick off the process. And you might be in the camp of waiting until December to get your shopping started. That way, you can capitalize on those post–Black Friday deals.

But now that we're at the midpoint of December, you may be stressing out over the fact that you're not done shopping for the holidays and your big family gathering is right around the corner. But worry not. If you need last-minute gifts for the holidays, Costco can come to your rescue. The warehouse club giant has a host of affordable gift items on sale that won't force you to rack up a giant credit card tab. Here are a few to look at.

1. A special edition Keurig

Have a coffee lover in your life? This month, Costco has a discounted special edition Keurig available with added customization features. Throw in a box of coffee pods, and you're bound to make someone really happy.

2. Low-cost cold weather clothing

Both in stores and online, Costco has a variety of discounted men's, women's, and children's clothing available. You can scoop up cozy sweats, warm sweaters, and pajamas for the various aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews on your list. You may even be tempted to beef up your own winter wardrobe, too.

3. Gift baskets

Sometimes, the gift of food is the best gift of all. People who receive gift baskets can indulge in tasty treats without having to worry about finding a place to store items permanently. And Costco has a wide range of gift baskets available both online and at its store locations, so you can work around almost any budget. You might, for example, find a $60 gift basket that's a great gift for your brother and sister-in-law. Or, you might find a $30 gift basket for your child's teacher.

4. A variety of toys

Have a bunch of children you're shopping for? Fear not. Costco commonly increases its selection of toys around the holidays. You can find arts and crafts kits, dolls, puzzles, Lego blocks, and other such popular items at attractive prices. And if you really want to put a smile on a child's face, pick up some holiday chocolate at Costco and throw that in as an extra.

Turn to Costco for your holiday shopping

If you ended up procrastinating on holiday shopping, don't sweat it -- you wouldn't be the first person (and besides, maybe you were busy making your travel plans and doing that thing called your job). But know that if you're in a bind and the clock is ticking down, Costco really does have a wide selection of gift items for recipients of all ages.

Remember, too, that sometimes practical gifts can be the most ideal ones. And while you probably don't want to stick a bow atop a bulk pack of paper towels and call it a gift, your loved ones might appreciate a new vacuum cleaner or set of storage containers for their kitchens. These are items Costco regularly has available at low prices, so it pays to look around and see what you can find.

