4 Large-Cap Stocks to Watch After Monday's Dips

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Here are some highlights from the video:

Amazon's best quarter for its e-commerce business tends to be the second half of the year, as there are numerous holidays then. On Oct. 10, Amazon announced that it will be unveiling Black Friday deals earlier than ever. The early unveiling could be a way to dilute the concentrated demand for products normally seen in the last weeks of November, which can ease delivery time and supply constraints and provide a better buying experience. The shortage of critical components for mobile products is affecting Apple's delivery time for its iPhone 13. Apple's stock price is down roughly 9% from its 52-week high, and some investors might be worried about the monetary impact the delays may cause. Netflix's stock price is hitting new all-time highs as the success from its series Squid Game continues. Squid Game is being talked about and discussed on numerous social platforms, which could help push new subscribers to Netflix. Unfortunately, the vast run-up in stock price could cause Netflix to be priced to perfection for its upcoming earnings.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of Oct. 4, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 5, 2021.



