4 Large-Cap Growth Stocks That Cathie Wood Is Buying

In today's video I look at four large-cap growth stocks that Cathie Wood is purchasing and explain why investors should keep an eye on them.

Three reasons to watch Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

Netflix's stock price is down roughly 13% from its 52-week high. A possible explanation for the price drop is the slowdown in user growth. Netflix is fundamentally strong, with positive earnings and cash flow from operations. New content to be released on Netflix later this year should attract new customers.

Three reasons to watch Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN):

Coinbase's stock price is down roughly 14% from its 52-week high. A possible explanation for the price drop is the continued decline of cryptocurrency prices and insiders selling shares. Coinbase is fundamentally strong, with positive earnings, cash flow from operations, and more cash than debt. Cryptocurrency's volatile market may be a catalyst for more trades on the platform, bringing more revenue.

Three reasons to watch Roblox (NYSE: RBLX):

Roblox's stock price is down roughly 12% from its 52-week high. There is no recent news that can lead us to understand the price drop. Roblox is fundamentally strong, with positive cash flow from operations and more cash than debt. The recent partnership with Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) could be just the beginning of similar partnerships in which real-world items are translated to the digital platform.

Three reasons to watch Meituan (OTC: MPNGF):

Meituan's stock price is down roughly 31% from its 52-week high. A possible explanation for the price drop is the overall pullback in Chinese stocks, similar to the one seen in growth stocks. Meituan is fundamentally strong, with positive earnings, cash flow from operations, and more cash than debt. Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) China giantis a major shareholder.

