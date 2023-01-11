4 Kirkland Products Reddit Users Can't Get Enough Of

Whether you're a Costco member or not, you've probably heard of Kirkland. This house brand offers a wide range of products from paper goods and household items to tasty treats -- and many of the Kirkland items have a ton of devoted fans singing their praises.

In particular, Reddit users have made a long list of Kirkland products they love. Check them out and see if you may want to break out the credit cards to purchase and give any of them a try next time you head to Costco for a shopping trip.

1. Kirkland olive oil

Kirkland Signature offers multiple different olive oil brands, including Organic Extra Virgin as well as Pure Olive Oil. Reddit users praise the taste, especially of the California version.

One forum member also claimed that "every test I have seen shows it as being the purest on the market." And another chimed in to affirm that their own testing had proved this to be true, saying "I tested this in a biochemistry lab in college haha, can confirm."

2. Kirkland walnuts

Several Redditors mentioned the Kirkland walnuts as one of their top favorite products, with one forum member indicating they had a three pound bag on hand at all times.

"I keep them in my freezer and I use them for baking and salads, I toast them and they’re delicious. I just keep them in the freezer and use them from there. You don’t have to defrost them or anything and they are fantastic, they’re really good as well because a lot of them are big chunks."

While the walnuts specifically earned praise, other Redditors chimed in to add that "all of their nuts are high quality," so whatever kind of nut you love, you may be able to pick it up at Kirkland for a great price.

3. Kirkland tuna

Reddit users have praised the Kirkland brand tuna both for the price as well as for the taste.

One user described it as "the best tuna we've ever had," and another commented it was "firm, bright and more like little filets of fish," than other competing brands.

4. Kirkland allergy medication

Medication can be expensive, so when you find a product that's cheap and effective, it's worth stocking up. That may be the case for Kirkland allergy medication, which has numerous devoted fans on Reddit.

"I take Zyrtec daily and their 365 tablet bottle is so cheap compared even to pharmacy brand Zyrtec," one user said. Others said Kirkland's Allegra equivalent worked really well, while a third poster indicated the Claritin equivalent was affordable and effective. A fourth poster was even able to impress his girlfriend with the bargain-priced meds.

"My gf initially thought it was an expensive gift when I got her the 365 count generic Claritin. When I told her the real price, she wasn't mad, she just put more things on my Costco list to buy her."

Each of these four Kirkland products may be well worth trying since they're impressive enough that people sing their praises on the Internet. Just be sure you don't buy anything you don't really need at Costco. Otherwise, your efforts to save money by joining a members-only warehouse club could be derailed by the impulse purchases you're making.

