4 Key Signs You’re Not Job-Ready (Even With a Degree) — and How To Change That

Graduation might mean the hard part’s over, but for many, the real stress starts after the cap comes off. A recent Chime survey found 70% of new grads were worried about what’s next, with only 42% feeling sure about their post-graduation plans. Their biggest financial worry? Getting a job. That topped the list for 44% of respondents, beating worries about debt, bills and housing.

Degrees still matter, but are they enough? GOBankingRates spoke to three career experts about some of the reasons new grads struggle to launch and what can be done to get job-ready.

You Apply to Hundreds of Roles Without a Plan

Spraying resumes everywhere is a common mistake. According to Beth Hendler-Grunt, founder of career coaching firm Next Great Step, too many grads “treat the job search like a scavenger hunt instead of a strategy.”

This scattershot approach wastes energy and dilutes focus. Employers want to see problem-solving skills, not just a list of applications. Hendler-Grunt recommended focusing the search with the “10/10 Rule,” targeting 10 roles at 10 companies of real interest. A focused search outperforms volume every time.

You’re Unable To Articulate Value Beyond the Degree

Many grads rely on GPA or major as their main selling points. But that may not be enough. Employers ask, “How can this candidate help solve my problem?” Without clear answers, resumes can fall flat.

“We tell every client to identify their top three core skills and back them up with stories,” Hendler-Grunt said. Translating academic work into real-world skills and tangible outcomes not only builds confidence but also helps candidates stand out in a crowded job market.

You Wait To Be Picked Instead of Building Visibility

It’s easy to assume that effort and potential speak for themselves and that job offers will land simply because the degree is there, but the market doesn’t work that way. As Patrice Williams-Lindo, career visibility strategist and CEO of Career Nomad, put it, “The job market doesn’t reward potential. It rewards positioning.”

Her advice for standing out focuses on rebranding with clarity, recognizing that voice, value and visibility make the difference. Networking with purpose (following decision-makers, commenting meaningfully and staying active) opens doors. Strategic visibility through digital pitch decks, personal websites and story-driven LinkedIn posts creates impact far beyond the resume.

You Miss Practical Experience or Industry Insights

Academic achievement doesn’t guarantee real-world readiness. Kerry Shackett, co-director of the Career Collaborative at Champlain College, said grads often feel stuck because they don’t know how to build that missing context, and recommended they talk to people in the line of work they’re interested in.

“Informational interviews are not only a great source of advice and real-world context, but they also put you on someone’s radar for future opportunities,” she explained.

Other ways to get that hands-on experience include volunteering your skills on projects and gaining certifications from platforms like HubSpot or Google Career Certificates to demonstrate industry knowledge and self-motivation. Post-grad internships are also a valuable way to develop skills under a supervisor’s guidance while trying out a career path.

