4 Key Lessons To Upgrade Your Career and Finances, According to a CFP

As he approached his 40th birthday, Jamie Hopkins, certified financial planner (CFP) and chief wealth officer at WSFS Bank, shared a LinkedIn video to explain the core principles that have shaped his success both professionally and financially.

From investing in education to building meaningful relationships, Hopkins outlines four timeless lessons that can help anyone level up their career and financial life. Whether you’re just starting out or entering a new chapter, these takeaways offer real-world guidance you can put into practice.

1. Invest in Yourself: Your Skills Are Compounding Assets

Hopkins opens with this fundamental truth: “Your skills compound like assets so never stop learning.”

He urges professionals to prioritize building value over chasing job titles. While climbing the corporate ladder may be tempting, Hopkins says the real reward lies in “building value in your career, your life and your skillsets.”

That means putting your money and time toward experiences that sharpen your expertise: Formal education, certifications, coaching, or mentorship. It’s an investment strategy that pays off not just in income, but in confidence and career options.

2. Set Financial Goals with Timelines: Don’t Just Dream, Plan

One of his standout tips is to treat your financial goals the same way you’d approach project milestones at work set specific, timed objectives. Hopkins recalls how, while in his 30s, he committed to paying off his law school debt before his first child was born.

“I ended up paying them off in May, and she ended up being born in August,” he said in the video.

He also created financial timelines around savings and debt reduction and accomplished every one before the decade was over.

Whether it’s buying a home, building a six-month emergency fund or maxing out your retirement accounts, giving your goals a due date adds focus and accountability.

3. Build Equity: In Your Work, Wealth and Worth

Owning equity whether in a business, your employer or personal investments, is one of the smartest ways to build long-term wealth. Hopkins stresses the importance of asking for equity when negotiating compensation packages.

“Sometimes you may actually have to trade off some cash compensation in exchange for that equity,” he said, but the payoff can be powerful. Not only can equity offer better tax treatment and growth potential, but it also shifts your mindset to that of an owner.

“You become an individual driven by the success of your firm and your future,” Hopkins noted.

4. Network and Build Community: Relationships Trump Resumes

While credentials and accomplishments matter, Hopkins believes relationships are what truly move your career and life forward.

“It’s all about community and all about people,” he said. “The teams we get to work with, the people you’re surrounded with along the way because so many people have helped me become a better person and leader.”

He encourages others to approach networking not as a transaction, but as a way to grow personally and professionally. Building genuine connections, mentoring others and finding your community can open doors and strengthen your support system.

